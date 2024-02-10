Opinion

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘GET IN!!

Shaky at the back at times but 3 brilliant goals away from home again to take 3 well deserved points.

Bruno playing a different more advanced role is a risk defensively but you could say it paid off. Thank you Bruno, what a player!

Up the Premier League we go…’

Jamie Smith:

‘Bit of a rollercoaster that one.

An away win in any way shape or form is welcome and this is a great result, but the counter attacking palpitations persist, with Forest’s first, that goal we keep conceding this season.

Bruno was absolutely magnificent and controlled this game entirely, with his two excellent goals the obvious difference. He delivered these 3 points without doubt and I fear for how our midfield looks during his imminent suspension.

Also, now that Dan Burn is the scapegoat, it has gone a bit under the radar that Trippier has been back to his brilliant best lately.

Another assured showing from him.

Watch, it’ll be an unspectacular 1-0 against Bournemouth next week.’

GToon:

‘Huge win.

Thank god we have Bruno in the middle and in defence and up front too.

There were a few real non-performances today from a few of our players but Bruno won it for us.

I wonder if he can play in goal too?

Although BDB got roasted for their first goal he made up for it with some massive interceptions late on.

Still can’t wait for this season to end but at least we have won tonight.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Get in!

That’s a huge win.

We’re getting better on the road.’

David Punton:

‘Another rollercoaster!

This time we’ve come out on top thanks to a Bruno brace at the City Ground. Revenge for Boxing Day.

This lot were missing some key players today and played 120 minutes in midweek – but no game in the Premier League comes easy.

The winning goal from Bruno was exquisite and a worthy goal to win a game. Then you had Schar playing like a striker again.

It’s a range of emotions with this Newcastle team these days!

Second half game management a lot better.

Up to seventh.’

Billy Miller:

‘Typical of us to go from abysmal away form to our first consecutive four away wins (all comps) since 2016.

If we can extend that against Arsenal I’ll be jubilant.

No idea what our formation was at the end with six defenders on the pitch but it did the job.

A lot of praise for Bruno with two big goals, some outstanding leadership to see us over the line and avoiding a yellow card once more.

Just another 8 games for him to get through…’

Bazoox:

‘The amount of goals we concede at the end of halves is habitually criminal.

All the previous good work gets immediately wiped out.

To take the lead twice away from home in the first half is admirable but it seems as if everyone already knows the script this season.

Thank heavens we had Bruno Guimaraes in our ranks to grab back the three points we deserved.

Yet another season of achieving b.gger all was staring us all in the face and yet a lot of the time some fans think that everything is fine and dandy and that we are all being irrational and impatient.

If we are going to ever be a great team we have to become ruthless.

The supporters are entitled to demand more, otherwise everything moving forward will just be a complete waste of time and effort.

A big well done and thankyou to Eddie and the Hotrods.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘Up the premier league we go.

Up Eddie’s sh.thouse mags.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports