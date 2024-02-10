Opinion

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – A new Bruno Guimaraes position with added goals!

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Do we need another central box-to-box midfielder?

A schemer with a touch of class and speed? Guimaraes did his best to prove we don’t, with two cracking goals to cap an outstanding game.

But if we do, Gibbs-White would be high on my list of realistic targets.

He repeated his good display of Boxing Day at St James’ Park and assisted with the first equaliser, a superb through ball for Elanga.

Meanwhile, Almiron had another unproductive match, apart from his short corner routine with Trippier that helped United open the scoring.

Much as the Paraguayan worked wonders for us last season, he has been less than impressive in many games since August, despite no lack of effort.

Barnes added 36 more pitch minutes after his long-term injury and might be ready to start at home against Bournemouth next Saturday.

Ten goals scored in our past three Premier League games when we have only one fit striker should have earned nine points.

That it hasn’t, is down to the seven conceded against Villa, Luton and Forest, with our midfield and defence continually looking porous.

I’d happily take a dull 1-0 against the Cherries, who have not won in five Premier League games.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports