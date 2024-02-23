Opinion

Nine minutes of stoppage time? I had to get my stopwatch out on this one…

I thoroughly enjoyed the Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match last month.

However, I have been grumbling for three weeks about the nine minutes of stoppage time that was added in the second half.

Post World Cup, we knew what to expect. The Mag posted an article before the season with historical rules-of-thumb on substitutions and extra minutes but, as the article suggested, it would all be out the window this season. No more timewasting sh..housery. The minutes would be tacked on and inevitably one side would be forced to defend longer than it would have in seasons past.

I generally welcomed this, but like all fans, I suspected that some sides would inappropriately benefit from this change more than others.

As luck would have it, I had an extra two hours last evening.

So what do I do?

Paint the hallway ceiling that has been stained for over a year by a house guest who mysteriously thought the shower curtain goes on the outside of the tub? No.

Read a few chapters of a self help book so I can be a better husband, father, and friend? Sadly, No.

Dust or vacuum? Nope. I can honestly say that in 30 years of marriage, I have never walked into a room and thought “I should pass the sweeper.”

How about replay the second half of the Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match, holding a stopwatch to measure the actual time the ball was out of play? You bet.

I was shocked to discover that the ball was out of play for just over 17 minutes (***Although I know not all of this time is then taken into consideration when deciding added time). I included all occasions when the ball was not in play, including throw ins. In the first 15 minutes of the second half alone, the ball was not in play for eight minutes, which I would have sworn was not the case at the end of the match. Had I not watched the first eight minutes of the second half three times before I got the hang of the stopwatch, I would have watched the entire half again and excluded throw ins. The middle 15 minutes saw about six minutes of time the ball was not in play and the final 15 minutes had only four minutes of time without play on the pitch, which must have been what led me to grouse about the added time for the last three weeks.

In the end, the mystery was solved and the stoppage time seemed appropriate given five injury stoppages, two goals, four substitutions, two yellow cards.

Also whilst rewatching, I counted up 10 other fouls, three offsides, six corners, and around 13 throw-ins. I say around 13, because of my source of hydration during this critical analysis, caused some of my notes to be more difficult to read this morning.

If only I had access to the second half of the Liverpool away match last season, I’m certain my conspiracy theory would be proven true.

In terms of the play, I couldn’t help but admire Ollie Watkins. He reminds me of a younger and more durable version of Callum Wilson with flashes of Harry Kane, Watkins missing for far fewer matches than the Newcastle United number nine. It was a nice piece of business Villa did with Brentford in 2020 when they signed him.

Watkins goal aside, that match was a much needed 3-1 win away from SJP and our only double so far this season. If only Schar could have made it 4-1, he would have surely set an enduring EPL record as the first defender to score a hat-trick.

HTL