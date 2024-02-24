Videos

Nikos Dabizas does the business v Sunderland 22 years ago today

Nikos Dabizas was never the most stylish of players but when it came to wearing his heart on his sleeve, not many have shown that more in Newcastle’s colours than he did.

It was 22 years ago to the day when he was at his very proudest.

There were 64 minutes gone in the match on 24 February 2002 and as so often happened around this time, Newcastle were battering Sunderland but not getting the goals that their superiority deserved.

More often than not though United eventually found a way to win rather than draw and that day it was the turn of Nikos Dabizas to make that difference.

A free-kick on the right, as usual an exquisite teasing delivery by Laurent Robert that was flicked on by Shearer towards the back post.

Nikos Dabizas connects right in front of the travelling Newcastle fans and silences the Stadium of Light, shirt off and celebrating behind the goal with the United supporters.

The match winning goal and you can relive it below.

That result saw Newcastle in fourth position but only two points off the top of the Premier League, United retaining that Champions League qualifying position at the end of the season but Arsenal stretching away to win the title.

24 February 2002

Stadium of Light 48,290

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

Shay Given

Aaron Hughes

Nikos Dabizas

Andy O’Brien

Sylvain Distin

Nolberto Solano

Gary Speed

Jermaine Jenas

Laurent Robert (Shola 90)

Craig Bellamy

Alan Shearer

‘Only’ the 22 years ago, where does time go???