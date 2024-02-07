News

Newcastle United women’s team return to St James’ Park – Hoping to break record

The Newcastle United women’s team are set to play again at St James’ Park.

The occasion is the FA Women’s National League Cup semi-final tie when they take on Portsmouth FC Women, the game a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 25 February.

The Newcastle United women’s team hoping for yet another big crowd, potentially 30,000+, which would set a new St James’ Park record for them.

NUFC official announcement regarding the Newcastle United women’s team – 7 February 2024:

‘Newcastle United Women will return to St. James’ Park for the FA Women’s National League Cup semi-final tie against Portsmouth FC Women on Sunday, 25th February (kick-off 2pm GMT).

The high-flying Magpies are currently enjoying a strong league and cup campaign, sitting top of the FA WPL Premier Division with 11 wins from their 13 games as well as targeting a place in their first ever FA Women’s National League Cup Final.

The tie at St. James’ Park is set to see the team reach a key milestone, as they look to surpass 100,000 spectators at their games at St. James’ Park. Attendances within their last three outings at the stadium have seen over 74,000 fans watch Beck Langley’s side, with the unrivalled support setting league attendance records.

Commenting ahead of the game, Newcastle United Women Head Coach, Becky Langley, said: “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play at St. James’ Park again. For those that are Newcastle-born players, to those that have joined us this season, there is going to be a lot of excitement.

“We’ve got a team full of passionate players who give everything for that black and white shirt; that’s what we’ve built the past few years upon.

“With it being a cup competition, I know Geordies will get behind the team and hopefully get us to the final. We want to lift the trophy at the end of the season, so the support is massively valued. It would really give us that extra 10%.

“We want to get the biggest crowd we can: if we can get over 30,000, I think that would be brilliant.”

The clash against Portsmouth will be the team’s fourth appearance at St. James’ Park, where they have attained an impressive 100% win record in their previous three outings.

The inaugural women’s first-team match at St. James’ Park saw 22,134 fans attend a 4-0 league win over Alnwick Town Ladies in May 2022, before a crowd of 28,565 witnessed the side secure Women’s FA Cup progression via a 2-1 victory against Barnsley in December 2022.

Their most recent appearance at the stadium came in a comprehensive 6-1 triumph over Bradford in front of 24,092 supporters last April, during the team’s league title-winning season.

Digital ticketing will be in operation and are on-sale now, priced at £5 for adults and £1 for concessions, whilst matchday prices will increase to £8 adults and £2 concessions, with cash turnstiles in operation at the North West corner of St. James’ Park.

Supporters can purchase tickets online via www.book.nufc.co.uk, whilst large group bookings can be made by emailing boxoffice@nufc.co.uk.