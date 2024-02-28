News

Newcastle United want Julian Nagelsmann this summer to replace Eddie Howe – Bild report

Newcastle United want Julian Nagelsmann to come in this summer.

That is the claim from German media, in an ‘exclusive’ from Bild on Wednesday afternoon.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently the German national side’s manager after agreeing a short-term deal in September 2023, which is scheduled to end after this summer’s European Championships.

Nagelsmann took up that short-term appointment having been sacked by Bayern Munich in March 2023, at a point when the Bundesliga side were a point off the the top of the table and had just been knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage. He left Bayern Munich having had a 71.4% winning percentage of matches in his just less than two seasons at the club.

It remains to be seen whether Julian Nagelsmann decides to sign a new contract with the German national set-up, or more likely, returns to club football with his deal contract due to end on 31 July 2024.

How much substance, if any, there is in this ‘exclusive’ from Bild, remains to be seen.

I don’t believe the Newcastle United owners are looking for a new manager to take over this summer but if they were, then fair to say Julian Nagelsmann would be a very credible appointment for any Premier League club.

Retiring as a player at the age of only 20 due to injuries, Julian Nagelsmann moved into coaching at a very early age and in 2010 started working at Hoffenheim with the younger age groups.

Progressing in the coaching / management set-up, Nagelsmann eventually became first team manager during the 2015/16 season when Huub Stevens left.

Still only 36, he experienced a rapid rise in reputation in Germany, leaving Hoffenheim for RB Leipzig in 2019 and then 2021 moving to Bayern Munich.

Bild point out that Julian Nagelsmann is represented by the same agency as Fabian Schar.

During his time at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann managed Joelinton.

Both left in summer 2019, Julian Nagelsmann announced as Leipzig’s manager in June 2019, then the following month Joelinton moving to Newcastle United.