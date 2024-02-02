News

Newcastle United stars make this latest ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A fair few Newcastle United stars were contenders for Premier League team of the week.

Eddie Howe’s players bouncing back to PL winning form with a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa.

Whoscored have included two Newcastle United stars from that game on Tuesday, in their PL team of the week.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford (Everton) – 7.94

Conor Bradley (Liverpool) – 9.20

James Tarkowski (Everton) – 8.19

Fabian Schar (Newcastle) – 9.06

Having previously failed to score a league goal all season – from a total of 19 shots – Newcastle’s Fabian Schar finally found the net, not once but twice, against Aston Villa on Tuesday evening. The 32-year-old centre-back also won two aerial duels, made an interception, seven clearances and three blocks to register a WhoScored rating of 9.06, his highest rated performance of the season so far.

Dan Burn (Newcastle) – 7.83

Completing the backline is Schar’s Newcastle teammate Dan Burn with a WhoScored rating of 7.83 as he made a total of five tackles, four interceptions and six clearances in a strong defensive display at Villa Park.

Elijah Adebayo (Luton) – 9.38

Ross Barkley (Luton) – 8.70

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) – 8.96

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) – 8.64

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – 8.63

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) – 8.15

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)