Newcastle United star makes it into this latest ‘Whoscored’ Premier League team of the week

A Newcastle United star or two were contenders for a Premier League team of the week.

Eddie Howe’s players involved in a bizarre eight goal match against Luton.

Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star and one player from the visitors, from Saturday’s game at St James’ Park, in their PL team of the week.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

The Whoscored Premier League team of the week:

Mark Flekken (Brentford) – 8.63

Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – 7.76

‘England international Kieran Trippier brought his tally of goal involvements for the season to 10 with a goal and an assist in Newcastle’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Luton on Saturday. The 33-year-old also made two key passes, three tackles and four ball recoveries to register a WhoScored rating of 7.76.’

Lewis Dunk (Brighton) – 7.90

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) – 7.58

Alex Moreno (Aston Villa) – 8.37

Pascal Gross (Brighton) – 8.75

Ross Barkley (Luton) – 9.12

‘After recording his best rated performance of the season against Brighton in midweek, Ross Barkley went one further against Newcastle at the weekend; his 9.12 rated display is now his best of the campaign. At St James’ Park, Barkley scored and assisted in a match for the first time since July 2020, while he also made four tackles, two interceptions, five clearances, four key passes and two successful dribbles.’

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) – 8.92

Matheus Cunha (Wolves) – 9.69

Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 9.44

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 9.43

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)