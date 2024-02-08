Newsletter

Newcastle United star has now been nominated for Premier League goal of the month : Vote now!

16 hours ago
The January 2024 Premier League goal of the month nominations have been revealed.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including one Newcastle United strike, from Anthony Gordon.

Please go HERE to go and register your vote for Anthony Gordon, for the Premier League goal of the month award.

Premier League official announcement – 8 February 2024:

Eight incredible goals have been nominated for the January 2024 Budweiser Goal of the Month award.

Have your say by voting for your favourite before 12:00 GMT on Monday 12 February.

Your vote will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner.

Bernardo Silva (Newcastle 2-3 Man City)

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle 2-3 Man City)

Oscar Bobb (Newcastle 2-3 Man City)

Danilo (Brentford 3-2 Nott’m Forest)

Neal Maupay (Brentford 3-2 Nott’m Forest)

Ben Brereton Diaz (Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheff Utd)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheff Utd)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace 3-2 Sheff Utd)

Vote HERE for Anthony Gordonto be the winner of the January 2024 Premier League goal of the month.

