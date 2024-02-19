Opinion

Newcastle United season tickets – Fans contacted by club with pricing information for next 2 seasons

Thousands of fans with Newcastle United season tickets have now been contacted by the club.

Emails sent to supporters on Monday afternoon.

The club contacting those with Newcastle United season tickets on the Mike Ashley long-term cheap deals.

The official club email – Monday 19 February 2024:

‘Dear Season Ticket Holder,

Firstly, thank you for your incredible ongoing support – it is greatly appreciated.

We are contacting you regarding your long term season ticket deal. We will shortly begin taking payments for your 2024/25 season ticket, as we have done in previous seasons. The 2024/25 season is the final year of your long term season ticket deal.

What do I need to do?

Unless your bank account details have changed, you don’t need to do anything at this stage for next season. Please check the Direct Debit email you receive from us and let us know as soon as possible if any information is incorrect. You can do this by emailing boxoffice@nufc.co.uk

Later this year you will be given the opportunity to log into your online account and sign up to any Cup Schemes you wish to join for the 2024/25 season.

What happens after the long term deal ends?

In line with other long term deals that have ended, you will be given the opportunity to renew your season ticket on an annual basis. Your season ticket will be priced at the annual renewal price of your seating area and price category for the 2025/26 season.’

So one more season on the cheap before reality bites and having to pay the kind of prices that many other Newcastle fans have had to face.

To give some idea of what the reality is now and is going to be in two seasons time, here is an illustration of what will happen for many of those currently enjoying the cheap Newcastle United season tickets courtesy of Mike Ashley.

These are the prices of the 2023/24 Newcastle United season tickets:

If you look at category 2, the proper price this season is £692 for adults. This is the most common price / category covering most of the Gallowgate and Leazes ends.

I have friends both in the Leazes and Gallowgate, they are paying £467 this season on the Mike Ashley deal and will do so again next (2024/25) season.

So £467 instead of £692 (which many others are paying), a saving of £225.

This works out over 19 games per match:

Ashley long-term deal – £24.57 per Premier League match.

Full price – £36.42 per Premier League match.

However, for those who rely on buying match by match through memberships, including those who sacrificed their season tickets (and loyalty points) to boycott and help force Mike Ashley out, they are paying…

If getting a ticket in the Gallowgate or Leazes (including Level 7), it is £44 for the cheaper matches and £48 for the more expensive (which included the Forest home game).

If you say an average of £46 when successful getting a ticket as a member in the Gallowgate / Leazes, you then need to take into consideration the £37 membership fee for the season just to be able to apply.

Nobody I know has got more than a 25% success rate in the ballots so divide that £37 membership by five (five tickets out of 19 PL ballots, if lucky!), so £46 plus say £7.40 (£37 membership divided by five), gives you a price per ticket for a member of at best £53.40 per ticket, fully £28.83 more per ticket than those on the Ashley season tickets are paying!

So what can those on the long-term deals expect to shell out, when finally having to pay full price for 2025/26 Newcastle United season tickets?

Well the full price for the adult 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets in Category 2 (Leazes and Gallowgate) were £659, which meant a price rise of £33 for this current 2023/24 season.

If you then assume price rises of at least the same, of £33 for next (2024/25) season and then 2025/26 the same…

That would mean adult Newcastle United season tickets in the Leazes and Gallowgate ends (Category 2) becoming £758.

Those on the Ashley long-term deals paying £467 this season and next, then rising to £758 for the 2025/26 season.

Which in match by match terms, would / will be a rise from £24.57 to £39.89 per Premier League game.

As outlined above, I reckon this season, members applying in every ballot will end up paying around £53.40 per Premier League match they are successful for, including pro rata their £37 membership fee. Of course, the vast majority of members will get less than five tickets this season, so when adding on the pro rata membership fee, they will have actually paid £60 / £70 / £80+ for any Premier League tickets they have managed to buy.

I wouldn’t like to guess what that member price for ticket might be by the time we get to the 2025/26 season!

What I do though know, is that in comparison, if season ticket holders in the Gallowgate / Leazes are still paying less than £40 per match, then that will still be a massive bargain in comparison!!