Opinion

Newcastle United owners will build a new super stadium that will be the envy of every club in Europe

At 5pm on Saturday, I was disappointed at Newcastle United only picking up a point against lowly Luton Town.

I must though commend our team for sticking at it when we were 2-4 down, approaching the final quarter of the game.

Luton had bossed us at Kenilworth Road not so long ago and I think that a lot of us thought this was a chance to even the score. A bit like Villa fans did before Newcastle outplayed them in midweek.

We got off to a perfect start with Sean Longstaff’s early goal. After Luton’s equaliser we went straight back at them and it was Sean again who restored our lead.

Luton are a resilient side though and refused to buckle. I genuinely hope they stay in the Premier League this season.

This is going to be a massive summer for Newcastle United both on and off the pitch.

There will be a turnover in playing personnel and it won’t be only fringe players who will be leaving. The first team and squad in general needs freshening up.

I also believe there may be a few changes when it comes to the boardroom.

The club is rapidly evolving and we haven’t got the shackles holding us down like under previous regimes.

FFP / PSR (Profit and Sustainability Rules) will eventually be successfully navigated.

When the Saudi Arabia PIF committed themselves to be majority Newcastle United owners, to pave the way for it they also paid Bein Sports a reported $1bn+ (£0.8bn+) to settle the piracy dispute.

That’s how much they wanted our club.

Anyone who doesn’t think that thorough due diligence was applied by the Newcastle United owners regarding the FFP rules, is living on another planet.

Yasir Al Rumayyan and the Saudi Arabia PIF are transforming world sport. For instance, there is now LIV golf, whilst Riyadh has become the new Las Vegas of world boxing.

Their own domestic Saudi Pro League is alive and kicking and it is only just over a year ago that their national football team beat eventual winners Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.

Newcastle United are the Saudi Arabian’s flagship Premier League club. Not Manchester United, Liverpool or Spurs, or even any tinpot little Championship club like Sunderland.

I’m bloody well proud of that and no faux human rights activists who didn’t exist in football until October 2021 are going to make me feel or think any different.

Like I already have stated, I reckon there could well be a shake-up in the boardroom come summer.

It was interesting to see Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi percentage ownership in the club recently reduce, as the Reubens increased their percentage stake to the same degree.

Property barons the Reubens carry a hell of a lot of clout in our City and I believe Jamie Reuben will be taking on a more active role at St James’ Park.

Naming rights for the stadium will be discussed at executive level and as far as I’m concerned, that is a no-brainer.

Our club are finally going to realise their potential and I’m 100% behind our owners all the way.

Being a big club is what we always dreamed of, wasn’t it?

Difficult situations and dilemmas were always going to crop up on the horizon and I also understand the frustrations of the loyal Newcastle United fans regarding the current ticketing process.

The corporate side of the club is expanding and that is why I believe the Saudis (with the help of the Reubens of course) WILL build a new super stadium that will be the envy of every club in Europe.