Opinion

Newcastle United owners need to sort this – Crazy what insisting on for fans going to Blackburn

The Newcastle United owners really need to rein this in.

The way they are treating the hardcore who follow NUFC home AND away is quite shocking.

I agree that something needed to be done, to an extent, to try and ensure that those who buy tickets for away matches are the ones who then actually use those away tickets and go to the match, rather than passing them on to others.

The ID checks at away games and punishment of losing all loyalty points and/or potentially even your season ticket, for passing on any away ticket, is beyond belief.

There have been countless problems since the Newcastle United owners have implemented these draconian checks and punishments, with cases even where NUFC fans have still managed to get into an away match with one of the ‘dud’ tickets issued by the club (not aware that it was one of the dud tickets as part of these ID checks) and are now presumed guilty unless they can prove their innocence. The club asking for proof, whether photos, card payment transactions, or whatever, to prove they were actually at the game.

It is beyond belief and so disproportionate to the ‘crime’ the Newcastle United owners claim has been committed.

There may have been a small number of season ticket holders who regularly bought away tickets with no intention of ever using them themselves and always passing them on. However, the reality is that the overwhelming majority of away tickets that ever did end up getting passed on, was due to supporters getting tickets but then finding out they couldn’t go to a particular game and passing them on through the network of regular travellers.

It would be nice if the Newcastle United owners took the same trouble in dealing with the seemingly massive number of tickets for home matches that are ending up at extortionate prices on reselling sites…

I always laugh when I see supporters wanting to blame the poor sods who work in the ticket office at the bottom end of the food chain, rather than the Newcastle United owners and the senior staff who make these decisions to have the ID checks and punishments for often the most loyal of NUFC fans.

It really is taking the biscuit though with this Blackburn match.

Do the Newcastle United owners and CEO Darren Eales and others live in the real world?

They are insisting on still having the ID checks and potential punishments for even this match.

Some 7,200 Newcastle fans travelling to a 7.45pm night game and the advice is that everybody should get there early.

People have jobs and other responsibilities and I’m guessing a load of people will still have to work that day and then set off ASAP once finishing.

Many be able to finish around 3.30pm / 4pm if on flexi time or similar but others will need to finish 5pm or so normal time and bomb down to Blackburn.

Wrexham fans faced massive problems last time with congestion outside the turnstiles and many missed kick-off, when they played a night cup match at Blackburn at the end of February.

It is around 73 miles and an estimated hour and 25 minutes driving time from Wrexham to Blackburn.

It is around 150 miles and an estimated two hours and 50 minutes driving time from Newcastle to Blackburn.

For the Newcastle United owners to then insist on ID checks and punishments on top of that already guaranteed congestion for a night match and so many travelling fans, is beyond belief.

Out of 7,200 I think it is common sense that at least 100-200 or more of those who have bought tickets, will find for various reasons late on, that they can’t go. What are people supposed to do on the day of the game if they are ill or have to work or whatever, should the ticket just be wasted?

What are the positives in that???

Newcastle United official email sent to those NUFC fans going to the Blackburn match on Tuesday night – 25 February 2024:

‘Key Matchday Information for Fans Travelling to Blackburn for our FA Cup 5th Round tie

Blackburn have provided us with a guide with all of the essential information required for our visit on Tuesday evening – it can be found here.

For this fixture we strongly encourage supporters to arrive at Ewood Park early footfall around the ground is expected to be greater than usual.

Supporters are advised to carry suitable identification on their person on matchday as this may be required on entry to the stadium. ID checks are conducted at Newcastle United away fixtures.

Newcastle United Box Office staff will be located in the Away Box Office which is located in the Darwen End, in close proximity to the away entrance turnstiles.

If you require assistance, please see a member of the Newcastle United stewarding team who will be available at the turnstiles.

For those who need to collect duplicate ticket(s), they can be collected from the Away Box Office which is located in the Darwen End, in close proximity to the away entrance turnstiles. The box office will open at 5pm. For duplicate ticket collections, all travel group members must collect their own ticket. A copy of Photo ID will be required.’