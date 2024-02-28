Opinion

Newcastle United on incredible run – Nine in a row!

Newcastle United fans living the FA Cup dream!

No, honestly.

Yes, without realising it, these last 30 years have been a golden era in the FA Cup for Newcastle supporters and it is continuing…

That is, when we are talking about FA Cup fifth round matches and the latest addition on Tuesday night at Ewood Park.

Newcastle United most recent FA Cup fifth round ties

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (United win 4-3 on penalties!) – ???

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 (3 March 2020) – Lost in sixth round to Man City

Newcastle 1 Southampton 0 (18 February 2006) – Lost in sixth round to Chelsea

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 (20 February 2005) – Lost in semi-final to Man U

Newcastle 1 Man City 0 (17 February 2002) – Lost in sixth round to Arsenal

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 2 (31 January 2000) – Lost in semi-final to Chelsea

Blackburn 0 Newcastle 1 (24 February 1999) – Lost in final to Man U

Newcastle 1 Tranmere 0 (14 February 1998) – Lost in final to Arsenal

Newcastle 3 Man City 1 (19 February 1995) – Lost in sixth round to Everton

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 0 (13 February 1993)

That’s right, the last nine times that Newcastle United have reached the FA Cup fifth round, we have gone through.

Considering how rubbish we all pretty much think the NUFC FA Cup record is in our lifetimes, this is a quite bizarre / staggering statistic.

Especially when you compare it say to the last 17 years, when in 10 of the 17 FA Cup third round matches, NUFC haven’t gone through at that first match, the majority of them seeing United losing to lower league teams..

It is now three times in the last seven FA Cup fifth round games when Newcastle United have got past Blackburn at that stage, whilst ironically, it was also Rovers who were the last team to win against NUFC at the fifth round stage.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Blackburn 1 Newcastle 1 AET (3-4 on pens)

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 71

Blackburn:

Szmodics 79

Possession was Blackburn 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Blackburn 16 Newcastle 19

Shots on target were Blackburn 9 Newcastle 8

Corners were Blackburn 2 Newcastle 14

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Attendance: 22,730 (7,200+ Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Blackburn:

Dubravka, Trippier (Livramento 90), Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock (Miley 62 (Anderson 116)), Murphy (Almiron 62), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 62)

Unused subs:

Karius, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports