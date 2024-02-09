News

Newcastle United official announcement – Max Thompson signs new contract

Max Thompson has signed a new deal with Newcastle United.

The promising young keeper now contracted until 30 June 2025.

He clearly has potential, having at the age of 19 gone and played on loan in League One the first half of this season, for Northampton Town.

An England Under 18s international, interesting to see what Newcastle United do with Max Thompson.

The senior goalkeeping situation looks set for a shake up with both Karius and Gillespie almost certain to leave, whilst if / when Nick Pope comes back in as number one once fully fit, I think very likely Martin Dubravka will be looking for a new club in the summer where he can be the number one.

As for Max Thompson, I would guess next season he will either go out on loan again, or maybe a chance he will become third choice at senior level.

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 February 2024:

Upon signing his new contract, Thompson said: “I’m really excited to continue my career with the club I’ve supported and grown up with. It’s another opportunity to try and progress further as a footballer and, hopefully, make it as a player at Newcastle United.

“The development that has been put in place for me and a clear focus on where they want me to go were one of the main reasons in signing a new contract. It shows good faith that they see a progression in how I’ve been playing so I’ve been rewarded in that sense.”