Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Isaac Hayden moves out on loan once again

Isaac Hayden has moved out on loan.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Thursday night revealing the news.

Isaac Hayden a deadline day loan signing for QPR, where he will stay until the end of the season.

A loan spell at Standard Liege ending in acrimony last month, with Isaac Hayden saying he would be taking legal action against the Belgian club after they were late with his wages and then ended up not paying him at all.

Newcastle United official announcement on Isaac Hayden – 1 February 2024:

‘Midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Championship side Queens Park Rangers on loan for the remainder of the season.

Hayden, 28, spent the first half of the campaign with Belgian club Standard Liège, where he made 11 league appearances before returning to the North East earlier this month.

The experienced midfielder has featured 171 times in all competitions for the Magpies since joining from Arsenal in July 2016 and spent last season on loan in the second tier with Norwich City.

He now returns to London and links up with a QPR side that currently sit 22nd in the table.’