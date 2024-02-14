News

Newcastle United official announcement – Emil Krafth agrees new deal

Emil Krafth has agreed a new deal.

The Sweden international now has a contract that doesn’t run out until 30 June 2025.

A Newcastle United official announcement on Wednesday revealing the news.

Last week, media in Sweden said (see below) that a new contract extension announcement for Emil Krafth was imminent.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 February 2024:

Newcastle United full-back Emil Krafth has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at St. James’ Park until summer 2025.

The Swedish international has featured nine times in all competitions so far this season having made his return from a lengthy injury lay-off in November’s memorable 3-0 Carabao Cup victory away to Manchester United.

Krafth, who joined the club from French side Amiens in summer 2019, has 73 Magpies appearances and 44 international caps to his name. The 29-year-old is highly regarded within the club as a dependable member of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Krafth said: “I am delighted to extend my time here and commit to Newcastle United for another year. Personally, it’s been a journey of ups and downs since I joined the club, but I feel at home here and I want to repay the faith and support shown in me, especially during my recovery from injury.

“It’s a really exciting time for the club on and off the pitch and I’m so pleased to have the opportunity to continue being a part of that and hopefully help the team finish the season strongly.”

The Mag report – 8 February 2024:

Emil Krafth is set to be the next Newcastle United player to agree a new contract.

A new report from Sweden on Thursday has revealed.

Fotboll Direkt say that their information is that all parties to the discussions have reached agreement, with the contract extension set to be announced officially soon.

The Swedish media outlet says that Emil Krafth wasn’t convinced earlier in the season that extending his stay at St James’ Park would be the right move. Fotboll Direkt saying that Malmo, Copenhagen and Brondby were all keen on signing the Sweden international.

However, since returning from his serious injury that kept him out for over a year, Emil Krafth has been encouraged by his involvement, named on the bench 13 times in the Premier League, getting on the pitch five times. Whilst in total, the 29 year old has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, including two starts.

Emil Krafth joined Newcastle United from French side Amiens in the summer of 2019 and in total, he has made 72 appearances for NUFC.

Fotboll Direkt say their understanding is that the contract extension will take Krafth’s Newcastle contract up to the end of June 2025.

Emil Krafth also returned to the Sweden squad and played for them in November 2023, having recovered from his year long injury.

The defender seems to enjoy it at Newcastle United and has certainly improved under Eddie Howe, it looks a good move all round if indeed he will have his contract extended by another season.