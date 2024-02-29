News

Newcastle United injuries situation no worse than others? Just have a look at this!

Has the scale of Newcastle United injuries been anything out of the ordinary this season?

To myself and pretty much any other rational Newcastle United fan, the answer to that question is surely a resounding yes!

Not just the number of Newcastle United injuries and how long players have been out for, but also who has been injured, with sadly so many key players missing for so many matches.

The injury situation I believe is unprecedented in my time following NUFC for certain.

However, so many outsiders, including those in the media, keen to claim that the situation at St James’ Park has been nothing special, nothing out of the ordinary, ‘All clubs get injuries’ etc etc.

Well now a new report from BBC Sport that takes in all of this season up to yesterday (28 February 2024), has compared the 2o Premier League clubs this season.

It has looked at the total number of injuries suffered by each of the 20 PL clubs and the total days lost due to injuries.

Data analyst Ben Dinnery, founder of Premier Injuries, supplying the info:

As you can see, the Newcastle United injuries way out ahead of the rest.

More injuries (29) than any of the other 19 PL clubs and far more days (1,333) lost to injuries.

Those stats don’t include suspensions either, which means as well as smaller bans for the likes of Bruno due to picking up too many yellow cards, this info doesn’t include the Tonali ban which covers almost all of this current season.

What Eddie Howe has had to deal with has been unprecedented.

Especially with all of Isak, Botman, Joelinton, Wilson, Anderson, Targett, Willock, Pope, Burn, Barnes, Krafth, Murphy missing considerable chunks of the season, as well as the suspended Tonali.