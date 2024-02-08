Opinion

Newcastle United ‘forced’ to sell star players this summer – This is such a woeful report

This ‘exclusive’ on Newcastle United is laughable.

Against admittedly strong competition when it comes to media claims and NUFC, this one is especially woeful.

I am just not sure whether their ‘sources’ are Heinz Tomato or HP sauces.

The ‘exclusive’ report from HITC on Newcastle United – 8 February 2024:

‘EXCLUSIVE: PSG KEEN ON TWO NEWCASTLE PLAYERS THIS SUMMER, CLUB COULD BE FORCED TO SELL STAR PLAYERS

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Newcastle United pairing Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, HITC Football understands.

After a costly summer for Newcastle United in terms of expenditure, the Geordie side are coming to terms with Profit and Sustainability issues, which prevented them from making any signings in January.

HITC sources can confirm that as a result of these issues, one of their key players may well be forced to leave the club. Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, or Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes could be those in the shop window.

However, sources have confirmed that the most likely player to leave out of this trio is the Brazilian midfielder Guimaraes with the former Lyon star already attracting plenty of interest.’

Just yet more recycled unsubstantiated rubbish trying to get attention / clicks.

On a scale of zero to a billion, does a single one of you honestly think that this ‘exclusive’ is based on anything whatsoever, in terms of sauces, inside information, whatever???

You will all know pretty much all of this already but…

As was shown with pretty much the entire Premier League, all the top clubs had little wriggle room with FFP / PSR and that ended up with £100m spent by PL clubs in 2024 January window, compared to £815m in January 2023. Plus, with the charges against Forest and Everton (again!) and likely impending points deductions for the pair, due to allegedly breaking FFP / PSR rules for the three years ending with the 2022/23 season, clubs obviously even more careful that they don’t tempt the same fate for the three year period ending with this current 2023/24 season.

Rules also apply for the likes of PSG, they also have to keep within financial parameters and have in recent seasons had restrictions on their spending in particular windows.

Like others, Newcastle’s spending in recent windows had helped limit them in this most recent January 2024 one, in terms of FFP/PSR.

However, with all revenue streams increasing at Newcastle United season after season after the takeover, this summer will see NUFC in a far more powerful position. Champions League revenues, matchday revenues shooting up, commercial deals with Sela and Adidas and numerous others, all boosting the club’s position.

In terms of FFP/PSR, Newcastle will have far greater freedom to spend in this next window / season. That will be enhanced due to finally reaching a position where they will now no doubt be selling first team squad players such as say Longstaff, Murphy, Almiron and/or others who won’t (in my opinion) be in the first choice eleven next season and those type of sales, due to their individual contract positions etc, will then allow extra spending far far higher than the actual transfer fees they will generate, many times more due to FFP/PSR and amortisation with new signings.

Newcastle United will NOT be choosing or be forced to sell any of the likes of Bruno, Botman and Isak this summer. It will be squad players who aren’t key to the first eleven who will be sold, to help make way for and bring in even better players, who will then play alongside Isak, Botman and Bruno.

Joelinton and the club do still have to come to an agreement on wages and a new contract beyond 30 June 2025, however, I can exclusively reveal that this morning the sauces on my Greggs sausage sandwich told me that this will be sorted soon enough, you heard it exclusively here first, but I can’t reveal whether it was my HP or Heinz sauces that had the inside info…