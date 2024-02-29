News

Newcastle United fans get chance to sign up for priority on England tickets for St James’ Park

Earlier this month it was announced (see below) that England are going to be playing at St James’ Park again.

Over 19 years after the most recent visit, England playing on Tyneside against Bosnia & Herzegovina on 3 June 2024.

This is one of two warm up matches before the European Championships, the other at Wembley against Iceland.

Tickets are going on sale for the SJP match on Friday 8 March.

However, Newcastle United season ticket holders and members have today been sent an email (see below), offering them the chance to sign up (for free) to ‘My England Football Priority’ by midnight tonight and this will allow them / you to buy tickets a week earlier for the England v Bosnia & Herzegovina match, from noon on Friday 1 March.

Newcastle United official email to season ticket holders and members – 29 February 2024:

Ticket on sale dates for England v Bosnia & Herzegovina at St. James’ Park

Gareth Southgate’s side will head to the North East as part of their preparations for this summer’s European Championship tournament, with the Three Lions’ game taking place on Monday 3 June, 7:45pm kick-off.

Tickets will go on sale across two sales windows:

My England Football priority: Friday 1 March 12:00pm – Monday 4 March 11:59pm.

General sale: Friday 8 March 12:00pm.

Newcastle United fans can register to My England Football for free by midnight on Thursday 29 February for priority access and the best chance to secure the best seats.

You’ll then receive an email once the My England Football priority sale opens on Friday 1 March with a link to buy tickets. To sign up to My England Football, click the button below.

The Mag report- 6 February 2024:

On Monday, we found out that England are returning to St James’ Park.

The last time the national side played on Tyneside was back in 2005, a 2-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan.

This time it is a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina, which is a warm up match ahead of England competing in the European Championships in Germany this summer. England then playing Iceland at Wembley on the Friday (7 June).

England will then travel to Germany ahead of facing Serbia on Sunday 16 June in Stuttgart, followed by Denmark on Thursday 20 June in Munich, before the final Group C match against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday 25 June.

England have previously played seven times at St James’ Park and you have to go back 91 years to find the last time they failed to win on Tyneside and last conceded a goal…

England 6 Wales 0 (18 March 1901) Home Championship

England 1 Scotland 1 (6 April 1907) Home Championship

England 1 Wales 2 (15 November 1933) Home Championship

England 4 Norway 0 (9 Norway 1938) Friendly

England 2 Albania 0 (5 September 2001) World Cup qualifier

England 3 Ukraine 0 (18 August 2004) Friendly

England 2 Azerbaijan 0 (30 March 2005) World Cup qualifier

Newcastle United official England announcement – 5 February 2024:

St. James’ Park will play host to England men as the national team take on Bosnia & Herzegovina this June, ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.

Gareth Southgate’s side will head to the North East as part of their preparations for this summer’s tournament, with the Three Lions’ game taking place on Monday, 3rd June at 7.45pm.

It will be England men’s first fixture at St. James’ Park since 2005 – a 2-0 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan – and their eighth outing overall on Tyneside.

The game at St. James’ Park will be the first of two matches for the Three Lions as they prepare for this summer’s UEFA EURO 2024, with the occasion also marking a first-ever meeting with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Gareth Southgate said: “We’re really looking forward to taking the team back to the North East and to a city that is synonymous with football in this country. We will follow that with another special occasion at Wembley allowing our fans the opportunity to give us a final send off before we head to Germany for another exciting summer. Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important in our preparation for the tournament.”

Newcastle United defender and England international, Kieran Trippier, added: “It’s great news that England are playing at St. James’ Park. Firstly, the support will be incredible, as I experience the atmosphere of St. James’ Park every time I play for Newcastle.

“It’s a good time for people in the region to watch this England side with our fantastic players, both young and experienced.

“It’s always exciting as warm-up games get you prepared and ready for tournaments and its important to play these games and get you ready. It is a big occasion and really special for me that there is a game at St. James’ Park.”

Tickets for the game at St. James’ Park will be available via thefa.com/tickets, with the first stage of tickets on sale from 26th February to members of England Travel Club, before My England Football Members will have access from 8th March.

Remaining tickets will go to general sale from 8th March, whilst a number of hospitality packages will be available via Newcastle United, with fans able to register their interest here.