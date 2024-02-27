News

Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board meet club hierarchy – NUFC official statement

The Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board have held their first official meeting with the NUFC hierarchy.

The club revealing the news in an official statement (see below).

CEO Darren Eales and other club officials meeting the nine members of the Newcastle United Fan Advisory Board on Monday night.

Newcastle United official announcement – 26 February 2024:

Newcastle United’s Fan Advisory Board (FAB) has held its first official board meeting with club officials at St. James’ Park.

The nine supporter members of the FAB met with the club’s CEO, Darren Eales, chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, and senior club representatives at St. James’ Park on Monday evening to discuss club operations and issues that affect supporters.

They were joined by a representative from the Football Supporters Association and the Premier League’s supporter engagement team.

Following formal introductions, including a presentation from the Premier League on league-wide fan engagement activities, the group was welcomed with an address by Darren Eales before Peter Silverstone provided an overview of the club’s commercial operations.

Discussions at a broad strategic level took place on ticketing, membership, stadium facilities and FAB communication and, as outlined in the FAB’s Terms of Reference, a more detailed summary of the meeting’s discussion points will be published for the benefit of all supporters on the club’s website within 20 days.

What is the FAB?

The nine-person Fan Advisory Board is a key conduit for two-way dialogue between supporters and the club’s decision makers and was officially launched in November 2023 as part of the club’s wider Fan Engagement Plan.

It meets with the club on three occasions per season and retains a focus on topics including the club’s strategic vision and objectives, business operations, the stadium, key matchday issues and any relevant heritage items. It also includes community activities and the club’s equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments, while sporting and on-field issues are not part of discussion areas.

Supporter members on the FAB are Michael McCarthy (nominated as chair by the FAB), Marion Williams, Rajat Nayyar, Thomas Symonds and Natalie Noyes. They join ‘co-opted’ members Paul Karter and Adam Stoker from Newcastle United Supporters Trust, Joe Ayton from Newcastle United Disabled Supporters Association and Claire Wintrip from United with Pride.

Information on how supporters can contact the Fan Advisory Board directly will follow in due course.