Opinion

Newcastle United doing nothing to deter football tourists

Many Newcastle United fans fear the threat of football tourists.

A real or imagined threat that growing numbers of neutrals fancying a visit to St James’ Park, could decrease the number of seats available match by match.

Well, Newcastle United are doing nothing to deter the football tourists with what is happening on the pitch.

These are the Premier League totals for all clubs, how many goals the fans have seen at each club (the overall total and then in brackets the breakdown of goals scored and goals conceded):

58 (26 + 32) Everton

69 (35 + 34) Man U

70 (27 + 43) Palace

75 (34 + 41) Fulham

76 (32 + 44) Forest

78 (35 + 43) Brentford

79 (33 + 46) Bournemouth

79 (39 + 40) Wolves

80 (58 + 22) Arsenal

80 (25 + 55) Burnley

80 (36 + 44) West Ham

81 (34 + 47) Luton

83 (42 + 41) Chelsea

83 (59 + 24) Liverpool

83 (57 + 26) Man City

85 (52 + 33) Villa

87 (22 + 65) Sheffield United

88 (48 + 40) Brighton

90 (52 + 38) Tottenham

94 (53 + 41) Newcastle United

That’s right, Newcastle United fans have witnessed more goals this season than any other Premier League fanbase.

In 25 Premier League matches, a total of 94 goals, at an average of 3.80 goals per game. Newcastle United players averaging 2.12 goals per PL match, the opposition averaging 1.64 goals when playing NUFC in the league.

When factor in another 24 (16 + 8) goals in Champions League and domestic cup competitions, that becomes…

Newcastle United fans have so far witnessed a staggering 118 goals, scoring 69 and conceding 49 in only 36 games so far, in all competitions.

This is the current 2023/24 Premier League table on Sunday night:

As you can see, Newcastle United have scored the joint fourth highest number of goals (53), only the top three (Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal) having scored more.

Whilst when it comes to goal difference, Newcastle United are +12 and only the top five have a better GD.

I think this gives a fairer reflection of how, despite the crippling injury list, Newcastle United have really performed this season. I am not claiming NUFC deserve to be top four but I think fitting in with the goals scored and goal difference, the overall way United have played really deserves us to be in sixth, ahead of Man U, Brighton and the Hammers. Sometimes things just don’t fall your way.

In general I think, goal difference definitely reflects very well how you have performed in any season, which would seem pretty obvious to most people I guess. How well you have done when it comes to scoring goals, compared to how well you have done in preventing them going in at the other end.

Look at the final 2022/23 Premier League table:

I think pretty clear last season that Man City and Arsenal were easily the best two teams / squads, they finished in the top two places in the table and had massive +61 and +45 goal differences.

I still think Man U though carried massive luck last season in finishing third.

I reckon Newcastle United, based on performances, for certain deserved to end up third last season, the fact we had a goal difference that was 20 goals better (+35 v +15) than Man U, definitely backs that up.

Indeed, I also think Liverpool (+28) and Brighton (+19) also probably had an argument that their overall play last season was at least a match for Man U last season, if not potentially better.

I have read a lot of nonsense as well recently about how many goals Newcastle United have been conceding.

I say nonsense, not because you shouldn’t be looking for reasons why you are conceding these goals…

I say nonsense because you can’t just look at goals conceded in isolation, it has to be looked at as part of what is happening overall, goals conceded AND goals scored.

The last six games in all competitions, Newcastle United have conceded twelve goals BUT scored nineteen themselves.

Even if you extend that and look at the last eleven matches in all competitions, Eddie Howe’s side have conceded 21 goals BUT scored 26.

Obviously there is room for improvement when it comes to cutting down the number conceded, however, to not at the same time mention there are plenty goals going in at the other end, well, you would almost think that certain people have agendas…