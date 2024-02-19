Opinion

Newcastle United digital ticketing – Is it really working and if so, for who?

Let’s talk about the marvellous new Newcastle United digital ticketing.

We are now seventeen home matches into the new fiasco of having to scan your ticket via your mobile phone as you enter the turnstile.

It seems a simple idea; moving with the times, what could possibly go wrong?

I am old enough to remember the early 1970s where we used to sit drinking underage in a city centre pub, before deciding at about 2.50pm, who was actually going to bother their backside wandering up to the ground. It was always the usual three or four of us; the remainder staying in the pub and it is the same three or four of us who retained our season tickets and still attend over 50 years later.

Much changed over the years but what remained pretty constant was that, having moved our pre match drinking establishment to within a two minute walk / limp to the ground, we could still leave about 10 – 15 minutes prior to kick off, confident that we would rarely be a big queue, we could virtually walk straight through the turnstile after swiping our season ticket card and we would never miss a kick off. It just seemed to work.

That is until the plastic season tickets were replaced by the Newcastle United digital ticketing method. Why are there always now huge queues at the turnstiles every single match when things have apparently ‘’progressed’’?

We now seem to have a staged departure from the pub to head for the ground, roughly depending on ages.

A couple of the over 70s depart about 2.10pm, not wishing to stand in a queue and possibly a bit intimidated by the whole entry experience these days.

Next to depart is a couple of over 60s who depart about 2.20pm as their turnstiles are invariably rammed.

Personally, I depart about 2.35pm as my turnstiles’ queues are reasonably sensible, although huge in comparison with the pre Newcastle United digital ticketing days.

So I have another beer by myself, giving the pub about an extra £5. Unfortunately, my four previously mentioned mates, who depart before me, can no longer stay for the extra pint, £20 not going into the till of a pub which depends on match day revenue.

This is clearly multiplied scores / hundreds of times as people leave early to deal with the queues. A huge amount of money is now being diverted from local pubs which have been there for generations. Some of that money is now being spent in the ground bars once fans get in so, in reality, the club has no incentive to improve the mobile phone season ticket and/or queuing system.

When I do finally set off for my Leazes End turnstile, the first problem starts as the East Stand is approached from the direction of the RVI, along Terrace Place and the council flat back lorry is parked every single match, with a sheepish looking occupant in the driver’s seat trying to avoid all eye contact. He is clearly instructed to park there as part of the temporary match day pedestrian only policy. The width of the road for pedestrians, however, is seriously reduced as crowds funnel through the narrow gap the lorry has left. Quite a minor issue you might think, except come the day when something serious occurs and thousands of people may have to evacuate the East Stand at speed. It is a serious crush incident waiting to happen.

Having squeezed through that gap we now try to negotiate our way through the lines of (tense and self Policed) spectators waiting patiently to enter the East Stand, phone clutched in hand. Some allow gaps for Leazes End spectators to pass through, some make it awkward. The tension rises.

We now get to the queues at the Leazes End. The majority of fans are accommodating but again, tensions rise as some make it awkward for others. As I approach 70 it doesn’t take much for things to be awkward and people of my age are an easy target for the more robust / aggressive types.

When I finally get within sight of the turnstile it is clear that some spectators pass through in a couple of seconds and some seem to take a couple of minutes. Age and competency does not seem to come into it; I am competent with technology but have become stuck at the turnstile a couple of times for no apparent reason, yet pass through rapidly most of the time.

It is a complete fiasco; what was a relatively straightforward pre match routine has been transformed into a tense, sometimes quite intimidating pre match routine. This is all down to replacing the plastic cards with Newcastle United digital ticketing technology, with the turnstiles seemingly unable to cope with this new technology in an efficient manner.

I know it’s not going to happen but bring back the old season ticket method!