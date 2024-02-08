News

Newcastle United defender set to agree contract extension – Report

Emil Krafth is set to be the next Newcastle United player to agree a new contract.

Anew report from Sweden on Thursday has revealed.

Fotboll Direkt say that their information is that all parties to the discussions have reached agreement, with the contract extension set to be announced officially soon.

The Swedish media outlet says that Emil Krafth wasn’t convinced earlier in the season that extending his stay at St James’ Park would be the right move. Fotboll Direkt saying that Malmo, Copenhagen and Brondby were all keen on signing the Sweden international.

However, since returning from his serious injury that kept him out for over a year, Emil Krafth has been encouraged by his involvement, named on the bench 13 times in the Premier League, getting on the pitch five times. Whilst in total, the 29 year old has made eight appearances in all competitions this season, including two starts.

Emil Krafth joined Newcastle United from French side Amiens in the summer of 2019 and in total, he has made 72 appearances for NUFC.

Fotboll Direkt say their understanding is that the contract extension will take Krafth’s Newcastle contract up to the end of June 2025.

Emil Krafth also returned to the Sweden squad and played for them in November 2023, having recovered from his year long injury.

The defender seems to enjoy it at Newcastle United and has certainly improved under Eddie Howe, it looks a good move all round if indeed he will have his contract extended by another season.