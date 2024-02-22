Opinion

Newcastle United away tickets selling strategy – I thought that was bizarre until I saw West Ham’s!

Newcastle United away tickets are a constant debate.

Who should get them, who is most deserving?

Demand vastly exceeds supply, the Newcastle United away tickets that are available for most games on the road, could be sold many times over.

The situation not helped by the fact that a lot of clubs can’t / won’t even make the paltry modern day usual 3,000 away tickets available, with only around 1,000 tickets for NUFC fans at some Premier League away matches.

In terms of which fans are most entitled to these modern day oversubscribed away ticket allocations, pretty much all the bigger best supported clubs take a similar approach.

They have long established computer databases that show how many loyalty / away points each season ticket holder has built up over the years. So the distribution starts with those fans who have the most loyalty / away points.

I am pretty sure that Newcastle United now have the away match data for NUFC fans going back around 30 years now.

Back then though the computer systems were more basic and most importantly compared to now, there was no going online via your official NUFC ticketing account.

Your official NUFC ticketing account back then, relied on everybody applying by post (each season ticket holder got a pad of away / special ticket application forms (I think with your unique season ticket / membership printed on, or you had to write that on as well, can’t remember for sure). If you wanted to sit together with other ST holders at an away game, you all put your forms in the same envelope and sent them in together, you entered your debit / credit card details on the form, or included a cheque payable to NUFC but with the amount blank, an NUFC employee put that amount in, depending on how many applicants in the same envelope were successful.

A deadline was put out by the club for when application forms had to be sent in (or dropped off at ticket office) and once the deadline passed, the club then got all the applications together and sorted through from who had the most loyalty points that had applied, down to the lowest. If there were 3,000 tickets available then the 3,000 applicants with the most loyalty points got them, if 4,000 tickets then the top 4,000 loyalty points holders got them and so on. If there were any away tickets left over with not enough applying, then they went on sale to other NUFC fans, members and then general public I seem to recall. Though not sure whether there were memberships for non-season ticket holders from the very start.

Anyway, all NUFC season ticket holders knew where they stood, get your away match applications in by a certain date, then those with most loyalty points got the tickets. If say four applied together and turned out only two had had enough loyalty points for that match, then the club only took payment for the two successful who then got seats together. If all in an envelope successful, they all got tickets together.

At some point under Mike Ashley, the distribution of Newcastle United away tickets changed. No clue as to why that was, like a lot of things under Ashley.

It was still those season tickets with most loyalty points who got the tickets for a match, but instead of everybody applying by a deadline who wanted to go to a game and then the club giving the tickets to all the fans above the necessary points total. Ashley and his people changed it to each match, those fans with a certain number of loyalty points or more could buy their tickets first online, then it dropped to another points level and those fans could buy it and so on. Fans with different levels of away points not able to apply together and sit together, unless they risked tickets still being available when it got to the person with the lowest loyalty points total. Obviously at any time the tickets could sell out.

I have absolutely zero idea why this change was introduced and even less idea why the new / current owners have continued it?

Technology has moved on so far and surely the simplest thing for all season ticket holders who are wanting to go to a certain away game, given a day or two where they register online that they want a ticket, then when the deadline passes, the club’s computer system could then just allocate the tickets to those who applied and had enough loyalty points. Everybody just loads their payment details onto the NUFC ticketing system (as all members have to do for home match ballots) and payment taken if you are successful. Plus you could put in joint away applications with those who you want to sit with.

I still can’t get my head as to why Newcastle United don’t do this.

Instead, they have this points total that is needed and which keeps dropping over a period of time, sometimes lasting a couple of weeks, before all the tickets are sold.

This method benefits absolutely nobody, neither the club nor the fans.

If everybody applied together then the exact same fans with most loyalty points would have priority BUT they could apply to sit together with friends and family AND maybe most importantly, know weeks earlier if they have a ticket or not and plan accordingly, almost certainly able to book cheaper trains (and accommodation if needed) and other forms of transport.

A recent addition has been to keep a small number of away tickets back each match, then once the points drops allocation of tickets have ended, all season ticket holders who hadn’t had enough loyalty points to get a ticket for that match, can then enter a ballot to try and get a ticket from this small pot set aside.

So….

I have long thought that this Newcastle United away tickets selling strategy was truly bizarre, until I saw West Ham’s!

I spotted their official announcement (see below) of ticket sales for the Newcastle game at the end of March and I take my hat off to them.

They have a very similar system to Newcastle’s, including a small (10 per cent) number set aside for a ballot for those who don’t manage to get one as the points drop.

However, for West Ham, as well as announced sales dates for bondholders and then potentially members and others as well, their dropping of points sees 36 (THIRTY SIX) different dates / times for season ticket holders, dropping one point each time!

This is just madness.

As I say, I can’t comprehend why Newcastle United nor West Ham United do it this way? It benefits nobody.

What I want to make absolutely clear is that I have no issue with the fact that those with most loyalty points get preference, that is irrelevant with what my point is. As those with most loyalty points get preference with both systems if they choose to try and get a ticket.

Having everybody applying together online by the same deadline, would just have so many benefits and as far as I can see, zero drawbacks.

West Ham official announcement on ticket sales for Newcastle United away – 21 February 2024:

Ticketing details have been confirmed for West Ham United’s Premier League trip to Newcastle United in late March.

The Hammers make our longest domestic trip of the campaign on Saturday 30 March, with up to 3,209 tickets allocated for the 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

Tickets go on sale, first to Bondholders on Thursday 22 February, then Season Ticket Holders with 35+ Loyalty Points from 9am on Friday 23 February.

Full pricing details and sales dates can be found below…

Allocation Up to 3,209 tickets

Prices

Adults £30, Over-65s £25, Under-18s £19

Sales Dates

The first 90 per cent of tickets will be sold to Bondholders and Season Ticket Holders with Loyalty Points at the following dates and times. Once the first 90 per cent have sold, the remaining ten per cent (320 tickets) will be made available by a ballot process to Season Ticket Holders who have yet to purchase for this fixture. Details of this ballot will be published on whufc.com

Bondholders 3pm, Thursday 22 February

Claret Members 1pm, Tuesday 5 March

Any further sales dates and levels will be announced subject to availability

whufc.com and eticketing.co.uk/whufc will be updated once the match sells out