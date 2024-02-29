News

Newcastle United announce Matchday Atmosphere Working Group Supporter Event

Thursday afternoon has seen an email go out to Newcastle United season ticket holders and members, regarding a ‘Matchday Atmosphere Working Group Supporter Event.’

The official club email (see below) giving fans the chance to register their interest.

A deadline of 12 noon on Tuesday 5 March to register that interest.

Newcastle United email to season ticket holders and members – 29 February 2024:

Matchday Atmosphere Working Group Supporter Event

Newcastle United are committed to working alongside fans to improve the matchday experience for all our matchday attendees. After direct consultation with over 600 supporters on areas of fan interest at our recent We Are United event, we are pleased to announce the first supporter workshop on matchday atmosphere.

The primary focus of the workshop is to help shape further enhancements that reflect the needs of supporters. It will allow fans to deliver feedback and propose ideas for the consideration of our Fan Advisory Board and the Club at large as we move forward in creating strategic dialogue between supporters and the Club’s key decision makers.

To enable discussion between a wide range of fans, there are both in-person and online spaces available; you will have the option to select your preferred mode of attendance when completing the availability form. Should the event be oversubscribed, attendance will be allocated via a ballot system.

Please click the button below (***) to register your interest in attending this event no later than 12pm on 5 March 2024 (UK time).

Attendees will be notified if they have been successful by 5pm on 6 March 2024 (UK time).

Please be aware that this event is invitation only, for supporters aged over 18.’

***If you click the button to register, you get this screen here.

Interesting to see what comes of this atmosphere initiative, if anything.