Newcastle United announce match to be rearranged

Newcastle United have announced (see below) that a match is to be rearranged.

However, on this occasion, it is for the best of reasons (as opposed to Sky Sports, TNT Sports dictating it to be so).

That lovely nerve shredding victory at Blackburn means that happily Newcastle United will be in FA Cup quarter-final action on the weekend of Saturday 16 March, so the home Premier League match against Palace needs a new date now.

Newcastle United official announcement – 28 February 2024:

‘Newcastle United will find out their opponents in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals when the draw is made on Wednesday night.

United edged past Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round on Tuesday, winning 4-3 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after extra time at Ewood Park.

And Eddie Howe’s side will find out who they will face in the last eight on Wednesday, with the draw set to take place at 7pm GMT just prior to the evening’s four remaining fifth round ties.

The Magpies will be ball number one in the draw, which will be made by former England goalkeeper David Seaman before Chelsea’s clash with Leeds United. It will be shown live on ITV4.

Quarter-final fixtures are set to be played across the weekend of Saturday, 16th March, meaning Newcastle’s Premier League trip to Crystal Palace – which was initially scheduled for that weekend – will be rearranged.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to mid-April 2024:

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***Needs new date. As Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports