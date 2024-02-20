Opinion

Newcastle United and Sunderland drift ever further apart

We had been told that the ‘Project’ at Sunderland was on course for fruition, that given any opportunity the young and vibrant ‘Wearside Ajax’ would put the lucky and overachieving Mags firmly back in our places.

Then came the 3rd Round FA Cup draw in early December 2023, the last two balls drawn out of the hat and the mackems now having to face the reality of a derby match for the first time in eight years.

Sunderland v Newcastle United. EFL v EPL.

Tony Mowbray was binned with almost immediate effect, as panic set in on the Wear.

Who would they get?

What about Keano, or even Big Sam, or some foreign manager who nobody had heard of?

Paul Heckingbottom was mentioned as one of the early favourites.

In the end it was the comparatively unknown and unemployed Michael Beale, of most recent Rangers infamy, who was then appointed and entrusted to guide their sinking ship.

By the 6th of January 2024 it was time for the bitter and deluded supporters of Sunderland AFC to face their biggest game in years, against their biggest and most hated rivals.

The gulf in class between these two best of enemies was clear to see from the first whistle.

It was men against boys and if a former top boxing referee the likes of Mills Lane or Richard Steele had been officiating, they would have stopped the contest just after the halfway point.

It finished Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 and we had hardly broken sweat.

On Monday, Beale was relieved of his duties at the Stadium of Plight after just over a couple of months.

The mackems have still had plenty to say about Newcastle United even since we caned them in the Cup, so to any sympathisers, forgive me if I give out a loud chortle at their expense.

Sunderland are a team who have spent 16 seasons (including these last seven…) in the EFL since the inauguration of the EPL in 1992/93.

In 32 years they have spent half of their time in the lower tiers.

However, let’s not the truth or hard facts get in the way of of a good old mackem yarn or whinge eh?

According to them, they belong in the Premier League.

They definitely do not and I honestly don’t think most of their supporters deserve any more than they are currently being served up.

They embraced the two bob car salesmen Donald and Methven, then did it again with trust fund boy Dreyfus.

The Newcastle takeover in 2021 was the biggest kick in the ‘Henry Halls’ that this ailing club from Wearside could ever have taken.

It really must have hurt and I get an ache in the goolies just thinking about how I would have felt if it had have been them instead of Newcastle United, that had got the Saudi PIF led consortium as owners.

Whatever happens at our beloved Newcastle United, just remember that things could be much worse and you could be a mackem.