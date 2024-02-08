Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for 2nd half of season – Official announcement
The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season has been named.
An official announcement (see below) from the Premier League revealing the news on Thursday (8 February 2024) night.
So in this new 25 man NUFC senior squad, only 23 named.
Premier League official announcement – 8 February 2024:
25 Squad players (*Home grown)
Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel
Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio
Barnes, Harvey Lewis*
Botman, Sven Adriaan
Burn, Daniel Johnson*
Dubravka, Martin
Dummett, Paul*
Gillespie, Mark Joseph*
Gordon, Anthony Michael*
Guimaraes Rodriguez Moura, Bruno
Isak, Alexander
Karius, Loris Sven
Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Longstaff, Sean David*
Murphy, Jacob Kai*
Pope, Nicholas David*
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Targett, Matthew Robert*
Trippier, Kieran John*
Willock, Joseph George*
Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*
U21 players (Contract and Scholars)
Anderson, Elliot Junior
Bailey, Scott Patrick
Bondswell, Matthew Joshua
Brayson, Joe
Brown, William George
Bryant, Thomas Jon
Byrne, Reece
Carlyon, Nathan Matthew
Charlton, Dylan Harry
Craggs, Luke Steven
Crossley, Kyle
De Bolle, Lucas
Diallo, Amadou
Donaldson, Josh Kevin
Emerson, Johnny William
Hackett-Valton, Jordan Jovan Aaron
Hall, Lewis
Harris, Aidan Francis
Harrison, Adam Alan
Harrison, Alfie JJ
Heffernan, Cathal Sean
Hernes, Travis Enrique
Huntley, James Alan
Janusz, Adrian Dariusz
Kuol, Garang
Livramento, Valentino
Mavididi, Shaun Antonio
McArthur, Charlie Walter
Miley, Jamie
Miley, Lewis
Milmore, Carter Jay
Minteh, Yankuba
Munda, Anthony Junior
Murphy, Alex
Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile
Neave, Sean Thomas
Page, Eden
Palmer, Darren Joseph Zabid
Parkinson, Ben
Powell, Harry Llewelyn
Powell, Rory Dalgleish
Ross, Taylor Anthony
Sanusi, Trevan Farooq
Shahar, Leo Oren
Smith, Jude Peter
Stanton, Ellis Christopher
Stephenson, Dylan Jay
Thompson, Ciaran James
Thompson, Max Anthony
Turner-Cooke, Jay
Watts, Logan Mathew
White, Joe Peter
