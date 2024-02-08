News

Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for 2nd half of season – Official announcement

The Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad for the rest of the season has been named.

An official announcement (see below) from the Premier League revealing the news on Thursday (8 February 2024) night.

So in this new 25 man NUFC senior squad, only 23 named.

Premier League official announcement – 8 February 2024:

25 Squad players (*Home grown)

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Barnes, Harvey Lewis*

Botman, Sven Adriaan

Burn, Daniel Johnson*

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Gillespie, Mark Joseph*

Gordon, Anthony Michael*

Guimaraes Rodriguez Moura, Bruno

Isak, Alexander

Karius, Loris Sven

Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Pope, Nicholas David*

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Targett, Matthew Robert*

Trippier, Kieran John*

Willock, Joseph George*

Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*

U21 players (Contract and Scholars)

Anderson, Elliot Junior

Bailey, Scott Patrick

Bondswell, Matthew Joshua

Brayson, Joe

Brown, William George

Bryant, Thomas Jon

Byrne, Reece

Carlyon, Nathan Matthew

Charlton, Dylan Harry

Craggs, Luke Steven

Crossley, Kyle

De Bolle, Lucas

Diallo, Amadou

Donaldson, Josh Kevin

Emerson, Johnny William

Hackett-Valton, Jordan Jovan Aaron

Hall, Lewis

Harris, Aidan Francis

Harrison, Adam Alan

Harrison, Alfie JJ

Heffernan, Cathal Sean

Hernes, Travis Enrique

Huntley, James Alan

Janusz, Adrian Dariusz

Kuol, Garang

Livramento, Valentino

Mavididi, Shaun Antonio

McArthur, Charlie Walter

Miley, Jamie

Miley, Lewis

Milmore, Carter Jay

Minteh, Yankuba

Munda, Anthony Junior

Murphy, Alex

Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile

Neave, Sean Thomas

Page, Eden

Palmer, Darren Joseph Zabid

Parkinson, Ben

Powell, Harry Llewelyn

Powell, Rory Dalgleish

Ross, Taylor Anthony

Sanusi, Trevan Farooq

Shahar, Leo Oren

Smith, Jude Peter

Stanton, Ellis Christopher

Stephenson, Dylan Jay

Thompson, Ciaran James

Thompson, Max Anthony

Turner-Cooke, Jay

Watts, Logan Mathew

White, Joe Peter