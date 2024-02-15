News

Newcastle make it tough for Man U to take Dan Ashworth – Big compensation made public and gardening leave

Wednesday night brought news that Manchester United had made an approach to Dan Ashworth.

The very reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic breaking the story (see below) and saying that the Newcastle United Sporting Director has informed NUFC of the approach from Manchester United.

The man from The Athletic saying that he now expects formal contact between the two clubs to be imminent, with it then down to the three parties to see what then develops.

I have been amused to see some react to this news as though Manchester United will automatically be able to take liberties and dictate to Newcastle United what now happens.

It is laughable really for anyone to believe that, as surely one thing we know for sure these days, is that those who now own Newcastle United, won’t be anybody’s fools and / or a walkover, when it comes to their dealings with anybody, especially other prominent Premier League clubs.

Indeed, Craig Hope at The Mail has now followed up the initial breaking news, saying his information is that Manchester United are facing a situation where Newcastle United could be insisting on gardening leave being as long as a year for Dan Ashworth if indeed he does decide to move to Old Trafford, with a compensation figure somewhere north of £6m potentially to be paid.

Brighton of course made it anything but easy for Newcastle United when they poached Dan Ashworth over two years ago and why anybody would think it would be anything but even tougher for Man U to do so now, is delusional.

Also interesting to hear from the man from The Mail and other journalists, that a big attraction for Dan Ashworth is that if he moves, he would be doing so to get far more control than he has currently at Newcastle United. The NUFC Sporting Director said to have not got the level of control he had been expecting at St James’ Park.

You also can’t ignore the fact that Dan Ashworth is big mates with Sir Dave Brailsford, who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s main man when it comes to managing the sports side of his business empire. Brailsford you would imagine will be for sure heading up Ratcliffe’s interests at Old Trafford.

Interesting to see if indeed Dan Ashworth does leave AND if so, what Newcastle United actually make Man U do, in terms of compensation and / or gardening leave. Plus then of course, who would potentially replace Dan Ashworth.

Quite ironic if after such a quiet January transfer window (for all Premier League clubs as well as NUFC), that now it has closed, the bloke who is in charge of transfers at Newcastle United, potentially ends up transferring…

