Opinion

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players

We asked Dale Thompson to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 4 Luton 4.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 6

One of those games where I don’t think he did anything terrible and indeed, made some decent saves.

However, I just think Nick Pope is a better AND bigger goalkeeper and would have saved a couple of the four goals NUFC conceded.

Trippier – 7.5

I thought he had an overall good game and took his goal (our third one) really well.

Kept a cool head when maybe other NUFC players lost theirs a little bit.

Schar – 7

I can’t remember any big mistakes and generally did ok at the back.

Also did his best to get us going forward and a few times carried the ball forward well.

Botman – 6.5

A bit similar to Schar but didn’t do quite as much in an attacking sense.

Burn – 4

Struggled.

Has played well recently but I think now we need a horses for courses approach.

I think fine to play BDB at left-back in most games but when up against really quick wingers such as Ogbene, then I think Livramento has to play.

Bruno – 7

I think for almost all of our players you can make a case for the positives and negatives, especially at the back and in midfield.

Bruno gave it his all though and I thought he was going to do himself a mischief, as he was clearly knackered but still trying to win it for NUFC.

A superb bit of skill late on laid it on a plate for Murphy but from close in somehow missed the target.

Longstaff – 7.5

Two great finishes and he could have been a 9.

The fact United didn’t win and he put in a weak challenge in the lead up to the second Luton equaliser, are amongst the factors that drag him down.

Miley – 6.5

Another who had good and bad points to his game today.

Played ok overall but United missing the likes of Joelinton, Tonali and Willock who I think would have given us more control than the team had today.

Murphy – 4

Poor at Fulham when he returned after long-term injury, played well at Villa, really poor today.

Made a lot of bad decisions in terms of passes / moments and like Longstaff put in a weak challenge in the lead up to Luton’s second goal.

Missed an absolute sitter late on to win it, after Bruno put it on a plate. Is an asset for NUFC but once the game opened up / broke down and Murphy wasn’t following exact orders, he didn’t have a clue what he should be doing.

He has done well and is an example of Eddie Howe maximising what a player can offer, however, showed today why he is levels below the likes of Almiron, Barnes and Gordon.

Gordon – 6.5

Did ok the first half in an unfamiliar through the middle role.

A big role in the second NUFC goal and hopefully him leaving on crutches was just a precaution.

Almiron – 6.5

Another who did ok.

I think though that today sums up that he is much better on the right than the left, if that is the choice, as opposed to a more free role.

I have no doubt that assuming players available, next weekend at Forest, Eddie Howe will have either Isak or Wilson through the middle, then Barnes on the left and Almiron on the right.

SUBS:

Wilson – 7.5

I thought he was very good in that second half and a key factor in how NUFC came back from 4-2 down.

His commitment and battling against the Luton defenders meant Newcastle had a real focus to build that comeback around.

Livramento – 7

Came on and tied down Newcastle’s left hand side but the damage already done with United 4-2 down.

Barnes – 7.5

I know it is harsh but if you are looking at what is needed, the difference in levels.

Then compare the Barnes cool finish for 4-4 with Murphy’s luck at Villa and today’s failure to win the game 5-4 with a glaring opportunity.

If he can stay fit, Barnes I reckon will be a massive asset the rest of this season and will score and create plenty of goals. Murphy though set to be a valuable asset from the bench.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)