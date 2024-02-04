News

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 4 Luton 4.

A game that had everything, apart from a winner.

Newcastle United fans left debating whether this was two points lost or one point gained, having led twice but then ended up 4-2 down with less than 25 minutes to go.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle4 Luton 4 match:

As you can see, eleven players getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, six playing for Luton and five for the home side.

Barkley (9.1) getting man of the match having scored and got an assist, Morris (7.9) next highest with also a goal and an assist.

On the Newcastle side of things, Sean Longstaff (7.8) the highest rated NUFC player having grabbed the first two goals with composed finishes.

Bruno (7.6) never stopped trying and even when clearly exhausted, did brilliantly to make a run down the left and present Murphy with an easy chance to win the game but he somehow missed the target from a few yards out.

Trippier (7.8) was Newcastle’s best defender on the day and scored that crucial third goal to get United back in it, whilst Miley (7.1) was one of NUFC’s better players and did ok.

Whilst Harvey Barnes (7.5) showed when he came off the bench what we have been missing. His outstanding PL goals and assists record season after season at Leicester we were very much reminded of, when his cool finish with his weaker foot, rescued the point.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Dale Thompson giving these personal ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Luton.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

(Eddie Howe with blinding honesty after Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – If only more managers the same – Read HERE)

(Just a normal day – Barnes and Wilson back from injury and Anthony Gordon leaves on crutches – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 at St James’ Park – What can you say? Well how about… Read HERE)

(Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)