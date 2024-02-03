Opinion

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Should we be happy with a point after coming back from 2-4?

Maybe…

But that game was there for the taking and should have been 3 points.

Too many mistakes today to get the win and Luton did what they had to do and at times out-muscled us.

Great to see Barnes back with a great goal, a positive to take from the game.

Here’s hoping for a maybe less goals but a win next weekend!’

GToon:

‘That sums up supporting the club for 50 years.

The hope, the promise, followed by the realisation and despair in equal measure with finally the feeling that something was achieved when the reality is that we scraped a point against rubbish like Luton.

What’s the point in taking points off villa, manyoo, Chelsea etc and then losing to mighty Bournemouth, Luton, Everton and forest.

The end of this season can’t come fast enough.’

Sam Hepworth:

‘For anybody saying we should be hammering ‘sides like Luton’…

Wake up and smell the coffee.

I am pretty sure that Brighton would have taken a 4-4 in midweek…

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘From the highs of Villa Park on Tuesday to that, this afternoon.

Luton Town aren’t meant to score 4 goals at SJP but they have and in injury time, it was them that nearly nicked it.

The warning signs down our left were flashing red in the first few minutes.

Let’s not dwell on that because Burn was MOTM this time last week but you can’t help but feel that Livramento came on far too late.

I still don’t think the back four is comfortable playing in front of Dubravka.

That’s ten goals he’s shipped in our last three home games.

At least we managed to claw back a point and what a finish from Harvey Barnes for the equaliser.

We’ve missed that sort of impact off the bench. HTL’

David Punton:

‘Madness. Sheer madness.

Not the result we wanted, despite the fightback from 2-4.

The big issues are the defensive performance today.

Not a good game for Dan Burn.

Welcome returns for Wilson and Barnes.

Credit to Luton.

They’re suddenly showing they can play at this level.

Disappointment is the pervading sense for all of Magpie colours.

We have to be better than this.’

Billy Miller:

‘I like Luton and hope they stay up but that was two points we didn’t want to be dropping.

Our winning streak is killed in its infancy.

Excellent comeback to salvage something but such a disappointing result overall.

Big positive in Barnes’ goalscoring return.’

Bazoox:

‘Helter Skelter in a Winter melter, this aint how it used to be’.

Suppose I’m happy with a point in the end.

Our proper owners will be disappointed with this result.

Luton have took four points off us this season and that’s not good enough.

Staveley and most of the staff are on rolling contracts.

The Saudi PIF require rapid progress.

Eddie will be judged at the end of the season.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall,White

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)