Newcastle 4 Luton 4 at St James’ Park – What can you say? Well how about…

It ended Newcastle 4 Luton 4 and it was a game that so much could be said about… and will.

As the final whistle blew, to be honest, the first thing that came to my mind was this.

Thank god it hadn’t ended 3-4 or 4-5 because the drama queen attention seekers, who revel in trying to outdo other Newcastle United ‘fans’ of a similar ilk, they would have been like pigs in sh.t.

Absolutely revelling in the what a supposed ‘disgrace’ it is to concede even one goal against ‘the likes of Luton Town’, never mind four.

The last time the two clubs were both in the top together, Luton finished four places above Newcastle, 1988/89 seeing NUFC relegated in rock bottom place. THAT was a disgrace (the finishing rock bottom 20th of 20, not the four places behind Luton).

Indeed, Luton were a top tier team for a decade from the 1982/83 season until the final season (1991/92) before the Premier League rebranding. During that period they had three seasons in a row when they ended up 9th, 7th, 9th in the top tier. They also won the League Cup, finished runners-up the following season after winning it and got to two semi-finals in the FA Cup.

Back in the day, Newcastle United, in 15 seasons between (inclusive) 1977/78 and 1991/92, were only in the top tier six seasons and got relegated in two of the six and only once finished higher than 11th in the top tier.

Honestly, any of you saying ‘we should be hammering the likes of Luton’, just because they are called Luton Town and got promoted last season, you are an embarrassment and just sound like entitled Man U, Liverpool, Arsenal fans…

They are here on merit and now have lost just one game in their last nine (all competitions) and in their last two matches went to Everton and won 2-1, then hammered Brighton 4-0 in midweek.

Anybody who thought this was a guaranteed easy win, hasn’t been paying attention.

Their only loss in the last nine matches was 3-2 to Chelsea, whilst the two most recent defeats before that, came after having led 3-2 against Arsenal and 1-0 against Man City, only losing both those last two times in the final half hour of the games.

Luton are now having a right go at staying up and came here and played a very open game, getting numbers forward.

At Villa everything really clicked for Newcastle United and the plan was executed perfectly.

Today the same effort was very much there, just not the clicking…

It was a match littered by mistakes and if Newcastle had been on their game and able to tale advantage of those Luton mistakes and the positions NUFC players found themselves in, in attacking areas, it could well have been double figures for Newcastle United in terms of goals.

I can’t help but think that Alexander Isak would have filled his boots today with the poor defending and space United’s players had.

He wasn’t fit and available but Barnes and Wilson were, at least as second half subs, and both of them were key to the fightback from 2-4 down. Barnes a class and cool finish for the eighth of the eight goals, whilst Wilson was a real handful when he came on.

By the way, this is how the scoring went…

1-0, 1-1, 2-2, 2-2, 2-3, 2-24, 3-4, 4-4.

Whilst Newcastle’s players found so much space in midfield and attack, fair to say to a large extent Luton’s did as well.

I think based on the match overall, that Newcastle still deserved to win when it came to chances and performances, BUT at the same time Luton earned their point, it wasn’t just Newcastle United gifting it.

So pull on you big boy (girl…) pants and stop the crying.

This is football, these things happen.

You earn every point in the Premier League, no matter who you are playing.

Brighton bounced back from 4-0 at Luton to win their ‘derby’ against Palace 4-1 today, whilst I see Villa are currently 4-0 up at half-time at Sheffield United.

If you thought it was going to be easy and you are going to cry on when things don’t always work out in our favour, maybe Newcastle United isn’t the team / club for you.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 4 Luton 4 – Saturday 3 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 7, 23, Trippier 67, Barnes 73

Luton:

Osho 21, Barkley 40, Morris pen 59, Adebayo 62

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Luton 46% (51%) Newcastle 54% (49%)

Total shots were Luton 11 (7) Newcastle 19 (6)

Shots on target were Luton 8 (4) Newcastle 6 (3)

Corners were Luton 2 (2) Newcastle 8 (4)

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Newcastle team v Luton:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 64), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy, Almiron (Barnes 63), Gordon (Wilson 45)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, White

