Opinion

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings and player comments after Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2.

A frustrating afternoo and a fairly chaotic game.

I thought Newcastle were the better side but it wouldn’t have been a surprise if we’d walked off the pitch without a point.

For me, this result had more to do with who wasn’t on the field than who was. A striker up front and a bit of steel in midfield would, I think, have made the difference.

We showed a lot of attacking intent but had very little in the way of clear-cut chances. And although our midfield looked quite good with the ball, they were bypassed too often, allowing our opponents to play the ball in behind our defence too often for my liking.

I thought there were some decent performances and I don’t think anyone played that badly. I hear some people giving our current whipping boy – Dan Burn – pelters, but I only saw him get done the once, and Bournemouth’s second was a good strike rather than terrible defending.

However, 2-2 against Bournemouth is an unsatisfactory result, on a par with the 4-4 v Luton. Europe looks a long way off. “Big” teams that were worse than us a few months ago (Chelsea, manure) look better than us now.

A final word for the ref: Hopeless. One of the I’m-going-to-show-everyone-that-this-Geordie-crowd-won’t-intimidate-me brigade. So he allowed fouls and blatant timewasting by our opponents to go unpunished.

Martin Dubravka – 6

A mixed afternoon.

Three essential saves, an unfortunate slip that led to Bournemouth’s first (I wouldn’t blame him for that), and he couldn’t do much about their second.

Kieran Trippier – 7

Best first touch of anyone I can remember in a black and white shirt.

Did OK today – constantly drives his team on. A consummate professional.

Fabian Schar – 7

Tougher than his good looks would suggest and this game was more about being tough than being pretty.

With our depleted midfield, our defenders are having to work much harder than they did. Fab played well and won our penalty but looked like he injured his arm.

He’s my player of the season at this point, so we could do without him missing games

Sven Botman – 6

I did ratings for the Forest game and said it looked like he’s slowed down lately.

Today confirmed that for me.

Got a few meaty tackles in and won his share of headers but he shares a lack of mobility with his defensive colleagues.

Dan Burn – 6

He seems to be getting the blame for everything in some quarters these days.

Well I’m not having that.

It was hardly a scintillating performance from the big man but he was no worse than several others.

Wasn’t run ragged like he was in the Luton game and wasn’t – in my opinion – at fault for Bournemouth’s second

Sean Longstaff – 5

Played the pass of the match to set Almirón in on goal, but other than that, anonymous

Bruno Guimarses – 9

Since we lost Joe, Joe, Tonali and Anderson, Bruno has been playing like he’s trying to do their jobs as well as his own.

Covered every blade of grass, saw a lot of the ball, and survived a series of cynical fouls. A hero.

Lewis Miley – 8

He looked leggy in the Forest game but today was the opposite.

He was energetic and committed, and a lot tougher than I’ve seen him before.

This was the best I’ve seen from him so far – he really got stuck in.

Miguel Almiron – 7

Another one who played better than he has for a while.

Got his foot in to retrieve the ball a number of times and was bright throughout.

Had three good chances but got none on target. It’s tempting to think they’d have all gone in last season.

Anthony Gordon – 8

He’s not a centre forward (neither are Barnes or Murphy, who also gave it a go up top) but he did enough to keep Bournemouth honest in the first half.

Returned to the left wing for the first part of the second half and looked great. Turned his man several times but with limited options in the box, there was no end product.

Until he coolly slotted his penalty home.

Had one glorious chance when he went back to the middle but didn’t get his head up as the Bournemouth keeper advanced.

Harvey Barnes – 6

Not quite up to speed yet but did OK.

Give it a couple of games and he’ll be back to his best. And his best is very good.

SUBS:

Jacob Murphy – 5

Subbed on for Barnes but didn’t make much of a difference.

Eager, speedy and hard-working, but typified the lack of penetration we suffer from without a striker.

Tino Livramento – 6

On for BDB – most people around me wanted to see exactly that – but didn’t have the impact they hoped for.

Looked quite good going forward but was a bit dodgy in defence once or twice.

Matt Ritchie – 7

His was a substitution no one around me wanted to see but had a huge impact in the few minutes he was on.

Won an unlikely header from Bruno’s cross, then poked the rebound home before anyone else could react. The crowd went mad, the corner flag was kicked out of the ground, and the Radgie gained us a point I thought we’d never get.

Joe White – 5

On for his debut and to be honest, didn’t really get to the pace of the game in the short space of time he was on the pitch, but he’d have loved his cameo.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports