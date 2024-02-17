News

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2.

A game that had a bit of everything.

Newcastle United fans seeing their team fall a goal behind twice and come back and take a point.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

‘Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 match:

As you can see, six players on the pitch getting a rating of 7.0 or higher, three playing for Newcastle and three for the away side.

Solanke (7.9) getting the man of the match highest automated ratings, scoring after a slip from Dubravka, although could / should have put away two great chances. Though credit to the Newcastle keeper for really good saves.

The highest rated for NUFC were Miley and Gordon, each getting 7.4.

The 17 year old was probably Newcastle’s best player today, remarkable what he is managing to do this season week in week out. Whilst Gordon did well, having the man burden of providing a goal threat and coolly taking his spot-kick.

Bruno (7.2) gave it his all and created some great opportunities / situations, as well as taking responsibility in general play to retain possession and try to drive United on.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

(Have you seen this Newcastle United team? Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports