Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Too many below par performances to get a win today but at least we managed to come back (twice) to get a point.

Bournemouth spoiling tactics, especially in the first half, worked for them with such a weak refereeing performance.

Botman’s block at the end stopped them taking the win, we certainly hadn’t done enough to take the 3 points but mightily relieved that they didn’t.’

Dale Thompson:

‘I reckon the worst referee I have ever seen.

Allowed Bournemouth to do cynical foul, one after the other, in the first half. Only punishment a free-kick.

I think he is one of these who decides he isn’t going to do any bookings unless left with no other choice, try and make the stats (so few cards) that he has done a great job in control of the game.

Newcastle finding it so difficult to control games in midfield and give proper protection to the back four when out of possession.

I think a draw was fair and whilst they weren’t at their best today, I loved the sheer will that brought us back twice from going behind.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Too many below par performances, all over the park.

Devoid of ideas.

Doesn’t help when you don’t have a recognised striker.

Fair play to Bournemouth.

Thought Miley was our best player.

Very disappointed leaving SJP this afternoon.’

Billy Miller:

‘What is going on?

Two outstanding away wins counteracted by two poor home draws.

Matt Ritchie of all people to grab a late equaliser against his old team.

Consistency is desperately needed.’

Bazoox:

‘Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 is an absolutely disastous result that has almost certainly finished our hopes of a European place.

Fancy having to come back twice against the lowly Cherries who also beat us a couple of months ago?

There will be big comings and goings at St James’ this summer and I would’nt now bet on Eddie Howe still being in the Toon hot-seat next season.

The Saudi PIF have enough to contend with (FFP etc).

They want to find the best, quickest and most accessible route to the ultimate success that they think will be eventually forthcoming for their flagship Premier League club.

They won’t mess about and will be ruthless if they think things are stalling and I for one now think that this current team has already peaked.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘I just follow Newcastle United.

I am not privy to any behind the scenes goings on.

But surely the club needs to be taking the epl to court for restriction of trade, because after just not today, but the last 3 months, it is obvious we need a massive investment in this squad.

The proof in the pudding being an 53 year old Matt Ritchie coming off the bench to save the day.’

GToon:

‘That was very difficult to watch.

We got out of jail.

Rather than celebrate a point, that game is just another match where the opposition didn’t have to think about how to play us cos Eddie did it all for them.

Every team we play, target BDB.

Every team we play score at least one goal because of BDB.

This loyalty towards him from Eddie is in my book just stupidity.

We have Tino who is absolute class.

Botman looks like a carthorse and can’t play left sided with another player of no pace.

It’s alright talking about fighting spirit etc but learn your lesson Eddie.

That was Bournemouth for goodness sake and before that Luton.

Keep on with this stupid selection and you can follow Ashworth for all I care.

Not good enough.’

Jamie Smith:

‘Another shoddy performance with dropped points as Ritchie’s late leveller saved a bit of embarrassment but the threat of conceding against Bournemouth was constant and unless some of the defensive concerns are sorted out, this season is in danger of becoming a bit of a write off.

Anyway, on to Arsenal.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 2 – Saturday 17 February 2024 3pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Gordon 58 pen, Ritchie 90+2

Bournemouth:

Solanke 51, Semenyo 69

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Bournemouth 37% (37%) Newcastle 63% (63%)

Total shots were Bournemouth 12 (5) Newcastle 17 (8)

Shots on target were Bournemouth 7 (3) Newcastle 5 (2)

Corners were Bournemouth 2 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Attendance: 52,224 (1,000 Bournemouth)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn (Livramento 71), Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (White 90+1), Almiron (Ritchie 90+1), Barnes (Murphy 67), Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports