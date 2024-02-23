News

Mikel Arteta talks injuries, Newcastle United and the most recent NUFC match… – Press conference

Mikel Arteta has been meeting the media.

The Arsenal boss talking to journalists on Friday morning.

The Gunners having lost 1-0 to Porto in midweek in their Champions League last 16 first leg, now taking on Newcastle United in the Premier League at 8pm this Saturday.

Mikel Arteta Friday press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United, as reported by official Arsenal site:

“We want to create an atmosphere in the stadium from the beginning.

“I ask everybody to go there tomorrow night with full energy because the team is going to need it. We are in a really good moment in the Premier League and we want to continue to be there and tomorrow’s game is vital to achieve that.”

When prompted if he wanted a repeat of the decibel levels heard against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds earlier in the month, Mikel laughed and suggested: “I always want better! I want the team to play better, and the crowd to be even more energetic with us in every single ball and that’s what we have to be tomorrow.”

The boss expects a reaction from his players following Wednesday night’s defeat in the Champions League at Porto – something akin to our only other European defeat this season at Lens but then beat Manchester City at Emirates Stadium three days later.

The chance to replicate that arrives against a Magpies side that pinched two points from us at St James’ Park thanks to Anthony Gordon’s controversial VAR-assisted goal, and also frustrated us on their last visit when they dug out a 0-0 draw in January 2022.

That has seen a bit of edge develop between the two sides, but Mikel believes these rivalries always exist when you play the same teams every season, and the ultimate revenge should come via the full-time result.

“With every club there is always a history,” he added. “I could sense in the dressing room straight away [in the previous meeting] that we wanted to play the next day. After that defeat and that feeling that you get, I’m sure that when they come back in an hour or two I’m going to be seeing that desire again.

“Newcastle are a really good team. They are very well-coached, and they have fantastic players. They have great spirit within the team and they are difficult to beat for us and for many, many opponents. They have changed a little bit [since our last match] and might have some players who are not available, and the same for us so let’s see. Every game is very different and the approach sometimes away and home can change.

“Normally they have a very different approach, especially when they don’t have the ball. So it’s two very different setups [compared to Porto]. What happened in another competition is there, but what you cannot deny is what is in your tummy after a defeat. We have to use it in a really powerful way to be better.”

Mikel Arteta giving an injury update via the official Arsenal site ahead of Saturday’s match:

Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus are both close to a return to full fitness ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Newcastle United.

On Thomas, Mikel Arteta explained in his pre-match press conference: “We have another session today and obviously he’s been out for many, many months now and we need to really nail the timing and when he has enough in the tank to compete, but I think he’s very close.

“It’s the same with Gabby [Jesus] as well, he’s done a few things,” he added.

Mikel also reported that Oleksandr Zinchenko is “not far at all,” while Takehiro Tomiyasu needs “still a little bit more” time.

Lastly, asked for the latest update on Jurrien Timber and if he will be back in the team before the end of the season, Mikel was optimistic.

“I really hope so, he’s doing really well, he’s been around some players on the pitch and we are going to start to do some bits with us in the next week or so,” he said.

“Then we need to see how that evolves, his confidence levels, his fitness levels and hopefully then the answer is ‘yes’.”