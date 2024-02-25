News

Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal winning 4-1 against Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta watched on as his Arsenal side won 4-1 on Saturday night.

Two goals in each half doing the damage to Newcastle United as the Gunners closed to within two points of top of the table.

For Eddie Howe, little / no consolation that United scored the final goal of the night, a lovely move that saw Dan Burn produce a superb cross and Joe Willock produce an arguably even better headed finish.

Mikel Arteta press conference after the 4-1 win over Newcastle United, quotes via official Arsenal site:

“I think we had a great performance, big credit to the boys after just half a day to prepare for the game.

“The way they executed everything – the intensity, the commitment, the determination, the aggression and progression in everything that we were doing with the ball.

“They played with a lot of courage against Newcastle United and we got rewarded.

“I think we fully deserved to win the game.”

Mikel Arteta asked whether (set-piece coach) Nicolas Jover is on a good bonus after more goals from set-pieces:

“That’s for the owner to respond!

“The fact that we are scoring goals in various ways, from various players as well, is really satisfying.

“We could’ve scored many more today and we have to continue to do that, and keep developing all the things we can still do better and something we have to improve obviously, and get players back which as well we are doing right now. That’s going to be really important.”

Mikel Arteta on Jorginho’s role in the big matches:

“He’s a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or certain set-up.

“The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact, but I think you have to do it at this level and when he’s not playing consistently, credit to him because he was magnificent today, again.”

Mikel Arteta on Jorginho and other players hitting their peak right now:

“He is certainly [world class] but I think individually today we were outstanding in the way we played and we raised the bar again.

“Newcastle are a top side, they are really well-coached and it’s very difficult to do what we’ve done today, to have them in the positions and to make them suffer like we’ve done, so credit to the boys.”

Mikel Arteta on a 21-game unbeaten Arsenal run in the Premier League after coming back from a European game:

“Thanks for the stat because I didn’t know it.

“It shows how much we want it, and credit to the staff as well for making all the effort to recover the players.

“I could sense from the moment that we were in Porto that we were ready for the game, we wanted the game the next day, because there was something we could’ve done much better there. It’s great to see that reaction, it’s great to see the support from the stadium and we go again.”

Mikel Arteta on what has clicked to help produce a large number of goals:

“The team is hitting form, we are in a good moment, the players individually are performing.

“It’s not any secret things are flowing at the moment, we are scoring goals in various ways, and we want more. We score one and we want to go for the second and third and the fourth one and I love that mentality from the team.”

Mikel Arteta on the difference in mentality that helps Arsenal finish games off:

“We have to do that, because we won a lot of games last year, and this year when we deserved more and we generated more, I think today it could’ve been much more as well, but we have to demand ourselves that.”

Mikel Arteta on what is key to maintaining Arsenal’s current form:

“Maybe we train every day in the best possible way, look after ourselves and first of all believe that you can do it.

“You can always improve, you can always get better and have players back, the more players we have back, more competition within the team, more alternatives, more players to impact the game and especially believe that we can do it.”

Mikel Arteta on the comparison between Wednesday and tonight in Arsenal’s maturity:

“This is normally described like this because of the result.

“If Martinelli puts that ball through to Bukayo and Bukayo scores, what happens? This is football, you give it away and he puts it in one corner and then we have to manage the game better.

“It wasn’t that, we had a lot of courage to defend the way we did because we were incredibly good again against Porto, but we didn’t have enough courage to do what we’ve done today with the ball and that was the disappointing thing.”

Mikel Arteta on Saturday’s atmosphere at the Emirates:

“Really impressive, thank you so much to everybody that turned that around with that attitude and that energy. Thanks for the club as well because it’s pushing that to generate as well this atmosphere at home and it makes a huge impact on the team, so thank you.”

Mikel Areteta on what his role is in creating the atmosphere:

“We want the best club in the world, and to be the best club in the world we have to have the best stadium and best atmosphere in the world, that’s for sure.”

Mikel Arteta on the reaction to the midweek loss against Porto:

“The character, the personality and the fact that the team always wants more. In sport things happen for a reason and you have to learn from that. If you feel sorry for yourself from three days ago, what is it? It’s a learning – we do that and we cannot cry because of the result.

“We have to understand why that happened and be better, and that was the energy and it was in the back of the players and they have done it.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

(Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Match ratings and comments on all Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – A bad night at the office must be followed by a better one in Blackburn – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports