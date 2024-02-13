News

Metro warning for fans travelling to Newcastle United v Bournemouth on Saturday

Metro issues on Saturday for many of the Newcastle United fans heading to the Bournemouth match.

An announcement (see below) from Nexus explaining the situation.

With Metro line closures, Newcastle United fans advised to allow plenty of time to get to the game.

Announcement from Metro operator Nexus:

‘Newcastle supporters are reminded that buses replace Metro trains between Airport and South Gosforth on Saturday 17 February due to modernisation works.

Fans who plan travel on that section of Metro line to get into the city centre to attend the Premier League match against Bournemouth at 3pm should allow some extra time to make their journey to and from the game.

A frequent replacement bus service, 901, will run in the affected area, calling at or near all Metro stations on the route. Fans can alight at South Gosforth to catch a Metro from there.

The closure is the first day of a 7-day major line closure between Airport and South Gosforth to allow for track and overhead line renewal work.

For more info go to: Live travel news | www.nexus.org.uk

Live updates can also be found on the Tyne and Wear Metro’s X page (formerly Twitter) @My_Metro’