Martin Dubravka nominated (twice!) for Premier League save of the month January 2024 – Vote now

The nominations have been revealed for Premier League save of the month, for January 2024.

Six saves nominated in total.

Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka amongst them with two!

Stunning saves against both Liverpool and Man City.

Vote HERE for Martin Dubravka.

Premier League official announcement – 8 February 2024:

Six stunning stops from four goalkeepers in January have been nominated for the Castrol Save of the Month award.

Martin Dubravka’s incredible agility? Djordje Petrovic’s push onto the post? Watch the contenders in the video above and vote for your favourite.

You have until 12:00 GMT on Monday 12 February, after which the supporters’ votes will be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner.

Who made the Castrol Save of the Month for January 2024?

Martin Dubravka v Liverpool

Martin Dubravka v Man City

Jordan Pickford v Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez v Everton

Jordan Pickford v Fulham

Djordje Petrovic v Liverpool

Vote HERE for Martin Dubravka.