Mark Lawrenson on Newcastle United situation and I can’t disagree with anything he says!

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation as we have now moved into February 2024.

Newcastle taking on Nottingham Forest today.

A big game at the City Ground for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Nottingham Forest v Newcastle:

“Newcastle had a really, really good result at Villa and followed it up with that 4-4 so they’re not short on goals!

“They’ve got players coming back from injury as well so I can see them getting stronger.

“The thing about Forest is that they played in the week so I fancy Newcastle to win away from home.

“Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Newcastle 2”

This all feels a little bit strange, as I can’t find anything that I disagree about with Mark Lawrenson for once!

Newcastle had a really, really good result at Villa

Absolutely, that dominant 3-1 victory was an excellent performance and result.

…and followed it up with that 4-4 so they’re not short on goals!

Newcastle have scored 14 goals in their last five matches (all competitions) and have only failed to score in one of their last 12 games (all comps).

They’ve got players coming back from injury as well so I can see them getting stronger.

Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes returned to action last weekend and Eddie Howe has indicated that the likes of Isak, Gordon, Willock and Anderson will be available as well in the near future.

The thing about Forest is that they played in the week so I fancy Newcastle to win away from home.

Amazing how many pundits / journalists are choosing to ignore the fact that Forest have played on Sunday and Wednesday since NUFC drew with Luton. That Wednesday night match seeing Forest needing more than two hours of action and then penalties to finally beat Bristol City.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 0 Newcastle 2

Sounds good to me!