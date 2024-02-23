Opinion

Mark Lawrenson aims ‘easy’ jibe at Newcastle United – Typical

Mark Lawrenson has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former BBC Sport pundit looking at the NUFC situation with just under three months of the season to go.

Newcastle taking on Arsenal.

A big game at the Emirates for both sides.

Mark Lawrenson speaking to Paddy Power ahead of Arsenal v Newcastle:

“Newcastle haven’t got a striker at the moment.

“So I’ll go for an easy Arsenal win.

“They’ll be winning the league again then!

“Prediction: Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0”

I would never get upset about what a clown such as Mark Lawrenson might say about an upcoming Newcastle United match.

However, I do think his ‘expert’ analysis ahead of Saturday night is needing a comment / reaction or two.

I’m not even referring to his no striker comment which is very likely factually incorrect. Media reports had claimed that Alexander Isak had been back in full training all this week and this morning Eddie Howe confirmed that, saying the striker was looking good. Though predictably he wouldn’t reveal what part, if any, Isak will play at Arsenal.

As I say, I don’t mind Mark Lawrenson, or indeed anybody else, predicting a Newcastle United defeat. After all, I have forecast plenty of them myself down the years!

To claim though that it is clearly going to be an ‘easy’ win for Arsenal.

Well, put it this way, I hope that Mikel Arteta is thinking the same as Mark Lawrenson!

Sadly, I think not. Our hysterical bad loser friend is all too aware of what threat Eddie Howe and his players can pose.

The last four meetings of the two teams have seen Arsenal win only one, Newcastle two and the one draw. The Gunners failing to score in three of the four matches.

The most recent of those four was the 1-0 win in November at St James’ Park for Newcastle, Arsenal had just one effort on target and that was effectively the equivalent of a backpass, a weak Havertz effort straight at Nick Pope. It all sounded a bit similar on Wednesday night as Porto won 1-0 after also hitting the woodwork, whilst Arsenal not a single effort on target.

Mark Lawrenson seeing Arsenal as invincibles and Newcastle United as easy to beat tomorrow night. Yet Eddie Howe’s side are five games unbeaten, have won all of their last four away matches, whilst their only defeat in the last seven games was losing 3-2 to Man City having led 2-1 with only 16 minutes to go.

In their last 13 games, Arsenal have failed to win seven of them. Drawing with PSV and Liverpool, losing to Porto, West Ham, Fulham, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

I had a look back at that most recent meeting, Newcastle 1 Arsenal 0. Of the 14 outfield players that gained Newcastle United that win, only two of the 14 are definitely not available tomorrow, Joelinton and Wilson currently working back from injury. Botman was out injured when Newcastle beat Arsenal in November, so was Isak who may be involved tomorrow.

Arsenal may well win on Saturday but will this automatically be an ‘easy’ victory?

Well, Newcastle have scored 21 goals in their last eight matches and five of those games were away from home. So if NUFC can defend better as a team than in recent games, then just maybe, Mark Lawrenson may once again be off target with his ‘expert’ opinion.