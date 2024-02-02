Newsletter

Get your daily update and weekly newsletter by signing up today!

News

Marco Silva punished for comments after Newcastle United defeat

20 hours ago
No comments
Share

Marco Silva has admitted a charge of improper conduct for comments he made after the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United back in December.

Fulham hammered 3-0 and the visiting manager unhappy with the referee.

Marco Silva has been fined £80,000 after admitting the charge.

BBC Sport report – 2 February 2024:

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been fined £80,000 after admitting a charge of improper conduct.

He was charged after saying referee Sam Barrott “didn’t have the experience to handle the pressure” following Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle on 16 December.

Raul Jimenez was sent off for a foul on Sean Longstaff, but Silva was angry at an earlier challenge by Jamaal Lascelles on the Mexican.

Silva has been warned about his future conduct.

Jimenez was shown a red card after 22 minutes of the Premier League game at St James’ Park for his challenge on Longstaff.

Referee Monitor Fulham Raul Jimenez Red Card

Barrott initially gave the striker a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a red following a video assistant referee review.

Silva was unhappy that a challenge on Jimenez by Lascelles went unpunished two minutes earlier.

“It was a really strange performance from the referee from the first minute to the last minute,” said Silva.

“Lascelles cleared elbowed Raul and not even a foul. I’m not saying red card, but a clear foul. You need referees with experience and to be able to handle the pressure.”

Asked if the referee was not experienced enough, Silva said: “Clearly, no doubt.”

Share

Author
Jackie Smithfield

View Author Profile

If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk

Have your say

Season 2023/24
Fixtures - Results - Scorers
Premier League Table
Match Reports
Submit an
Article
© 2024 The Mag. All Rights Reserved. Design & Build by Mediaworks