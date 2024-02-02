Marco Silva punished for comments after Newcastle United defeat
Marco Silva has admitted a charge of improper conduct for comments he made after the 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United back in December.
Fulham hammered 3-0 and the visiting manager unhappy with the referee.
Marco Silva has been fined £80,000 after admitting the charge.
BBC Sport report – 2 February 2024:
Fulham manager Marco Silva has been fined £80,000 after admitting a charge of improper conduct.
He was charged after saying referee Sam Barrott “didn’t have the experience to handle the pressure” following Fulham’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle on 16 December.
Raul Jimenez was sent off for a foul on Sean Longstaff, but Silva was angry at an earlier challenge by Jamaal Lascelles on the Mexican.
Silva has been warned about his future conduct.
Jimenez was shown a red card after 22 minutes of the Premier League game at St James’ Park for his challenge on Longstaff.
Barrott initially gave the striker a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a red following a video assistant referee review.
Silva was unhappy that a challenge on Jimenez by Lascelles went unpunished two minutes earlier.
“It was a really strange performance from the referee from the first minute to the last minute,” said Silva.
“Lascelles cleared elbowed Raul and not even a foul. I’m not saying red card, but a clear foul. You need referees with experience and to be able to handle the pressure.”
Asked if the referee was not experienced enough, Silva said: “Clearly, no doubt.”
