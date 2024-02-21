Opinion

Manchester United will have to pay more for Dan Ashworth now negotiations are being played out in public

Manchester United always read the room wrongly.

That is because they are arrogant and self-entitled. They don’t do business correctly. That is why they keep making mistakes.

The last thing they want is to be held to ransom for an administrator but that is where they find themselves.

They have decided to do their business through their preferred media partners – Sky Sports, Talk Sport, and their mates in the press.

If Manchester United had done their business in the proper way and approached Newcastle United in the correct manner for an employee at the club, the situation could have been resolved promptly.

It seems that the purchase of 25% of Manc Reds had to be finalised before Ratcliffe can wield his new broom. While the purchase was being finalised, Ratcliffe and his cohorts have used the time to unsettle an employee of another club.

NUFC acted, once Ashworth decided to notify the club that he wanted to move. They put him on gardening leave and named their price to release him from his contract.

It’s not coincidental that Ashworth’s notification of his intentions was made the weekend before the transfer of 25% of ownership of Manure to Ratcliffe, was eventually ratified.

Ashworth will remain on gardening leave until Manchester United pay us the desired compensation.

That amount will be open to negotiation, however, the new part owners of the Manc Reds will not want to be seen to be paying over the odds for anyone. That has been that club’s problem for years. They pay too much for their players and pay them too much.

The new part owners will not want to be seen to have the same modus operandi as the established major owner’s historic business dealings, by paying over the top for their employees.

When Newcastle United wanted Ashworth, we dealt with Brighton directly. Through the front door, business like.

If Manure had conduct negotiations in a professional business-like manner, instead of like a small-time schoolyard bully, they may have achieved their objective.

I suspect they will have to pay more than they intended, now that the negotiations are being played out in front of a gallery of observers.

Newcastle United will continue to pay Ashworth until the situation is resolved but will not be making it a priority, we have a position to fill after all. We have moved on. Ashworth is out the building.

The ball is the court of Ashworth and his future employer. Ashworth will want a swift resolution as today’s man can quickly become yesterday’s man. He will know this.

Manure, meanwhile, find themselves in the humiliating position of having to pay more than they wanted to, or risk upsetting their new man by letting the situation drag on and displaying they aren’t that keen on him taking up his new post quickly, by not paying up.

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Newcastle United can get on with running a football club, while Ratcliffe and his crew can crack on running a soap opera.