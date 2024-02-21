Opinion

Manchester United fans comment on Dan Ashworth news

Manchester United fans have been reacting to the Dan Ashworth news.

The Newcastle United Sporting Director now on gardening leave after having told his bosses he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Some of them struggling a ‘little’ with how contracts actually work, others with interesting discussion about what has happened at Newcastle United in recent times, whilst other Manchester United fans simply embarrassing…

Manchester United fans hoping now to get some off-pitch revenge after Man U’s last three defeats on the pitch to Newcastle United.

‘When we come calling it’s impossible to say no!! Bring them all in!! We’re going back to the top!’

‘Newcastle want £20M for Ashworth? They’re mad :houllier:

The extended gardening leave has to be unfair contract terms. He’s an employee ffs!’

‘Life’s unfair.’

‘”We’re Man United” still works pretty well in 2024.

A lot of people forget that us and Barcelona are the only two clubs on this planet who can rival Real Madrid’s greatness, we’re just both going through banter eras. However, ours might be ending very soon and rival fans are already rattled.’

‘Think the impressive thing with Newcastle was being able to lift them up the levels from lower division strugglers to european contenders. It’s easier said than done as we see with many teams who have spent big. Think they have done well with their transfers and fees too considering everyone knows they’re loaded, and would adjust transfer fees normally.’

‘So on Ashworth himself, I think his transfers in and out at Brighton were very good, and then Newcastle last year’s signings Gordon and Isak have been good this season and Botman was good last season and not as good this season. Probably not quite to the level of the fees paid but still among their better players alongside Trippier and Guimares who were signed before he arrived.

This seasons transfers though are highly questionable. Tonali, Barnes and Livramento havent come close to looking like the quality you expect from their fees

We’ve been poor with our signings especially this summer so most people would be an improvement. And historically I think thats certainly the case with Ashworth at Brighton and at the start with Newcastle. Tonali, Barnes and Livramento wouldnt have been better than our window. Of course we had different areas of need so he probably wouldnt have signed one of them and signed a striker instead for example. Still its the most recent summer spending from him and its the weakest period he’s had. so I hope he hasnt lost his touch.’

‘Tonali, Barnes and Livramento have all been largely unavailable.’

‘I don’t think anyone could have foreseen the Tonali situation whilst Barnes I’m pretty sure has been injured, Livramento was fantastic for a period whilst playing left back but if you look at Ashworth’s time at Newcastle and whilst on gardening leave (no one can convince me he wasn’t working with Newcastle on the sly) he’s been a success not to mention his spell with England and Brighton too.’

‘The Athletic also mentions the involvement of Eddie Howe’s nephew, pretty sure he was around at Bournemouth as well. Things like that always lead to conflict, so no doubt Ashworth didn’t have it all his way at Newcastle.’

‘The more that I read about the achievements of Dan Ashworth the more impressed I become, for example I didn’t know about his involvement with implementing the “England DNA” structure.

I hear compensation of around £6M would have to be paid to Newcastle, well for such an important and influential figure taking on the longer term project, that sum is a drop in the Ocean.

I’m pretty excited for this appointment, it looks like we would genuinely have a “best in class” professional, doing a proper professional job.’

‘Hopefully Ashworth as DOF.

Apart from him being highly rated, he has been in the league and in the country for a long time which would surely be a positive.’

‘Still hoping we appoint either another Sporting Director who knows foreign markets to work with him or a Head of Recruitment.’

‘One thing to note, with regard to Ashworth’s Brighton stint, is that their impressive, “moneyball” model was and is largely driven by the owner’s analytics and research consultancy (Starlizard).

Ashworth must have had a say in the overall process as their Technical Director (and played an active role in fostering an environment where players frequently exceeded expectations after the initial rectuitment step was over and done with (be it in terms of organizing appropriate loans or smoothening their integration in the First Team)), but Starlizard’s comprehensive database was the cornerstone of their recruitment (and Bloom presence looms large at the organization).

With the medium term in mind, and with the supposition of a restored Manchester United, Ashworth would be operating a radically different realm than emergant teams like Brighton or Newcastle United anyway (with due respect to those clubs). Of course, you should have good scouting and analytics teams to provide a robust and wide-ranging framework (which in turn provide additional layers of checks-and-balances and increase the possibility of unearthing a few under-the-radar gems along the way) — but crème de la crème clubs like Real Madrid (even Manchester City) aren’t reinventing the wheel on the way to success, they are apex predators who go out there and gobble up the best players or talents for the most part (and on a fairly consistent basis). That one of the perks of being at a powerhouse club — you sit close to the top of the food chain and can act as such.’

‘Damn it’s so weird to see my club making moves.’

‘Wow very cool! Isn’t this just the best. I feel like in a few seasons we can start being smug about being well run again. If they expand OT or build a new stadium and get it rocking I dare say it’ll be the best shape the club has ever been in. We just need some league and CL challenges which should follow if we aren’t always missing out on the best players and chasing posers and players only motivated by money.’

‘Hopeful a Head of Recruitment gets appointed when Ashworth is sorted out as still feel we need one.’

‘We’re nabbing from all around us. How delightful.’