Opinion

Manchester United fan and Business Lawyer embarrasses himself once again with Newcastle United abuse

Many a Manchester United fan is crying on because Newcastle United aren’t going to be a soft touch where Dan Ashworth is concerned.

Sunday night having brought widespread reporting from the more reliable journalists, stating that the NUFC Sporting Director as said he wants to move to Old Trafford.

So I am now seeing many a Manchester United fan saying what a disgrace it is that Newcastle United are unwilling to just let Ashworth easily walk away after only 20 months in the job.

The reporters saying that Man U will have to wait until 2026 for Dan Ashworth to start work and pay the compensation that is stated in his contract. Or pay a far higher compensation of £15m – £20m+ that would then see NUFC agree to cut his contractual gardening leave short.

Amongst the many crying on about how unfair it is for his club, is this particular Manchester United fan…

This particular Manchester United fan goes under the name of The Swedish Rumble and his Twitter bio says: ‘Business lawyer, interest in sports law, UEFA regulations, Public M&A and MAR expert, Manchester United, #GlazersOut, CollaboratorsOut, Manchester United Family, Fan of @SwissRamble’

This Manchester United fan / expert has already totally embarrassed himself once with his comments on Newcastle United.

Amongst the countless transfer window claims last month, it was reported that Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab were going to buy Miguel Almiron. This amidst other reports claiming Newcastle United were proactively trying to sell one or more players to give them the FFP / PSR flexibility to bring in one or more targets of their own.

This led to our Swedish Rumble Manchester United fan friend, getting on his high horse about this claim of Miguel Almiron potentially moving to Al-Shabab, writing a lengthy piece which included…

‘Newcastle needs money so its sister club, Al-Shabab, steps up and buys Miguel Almiron?

Extremely fishy?? …I think NUFC is going to have a hard time convincing the valuation board that Almiron is worth more than £15-20m, and it could possibly go down towards £8-12m.’

There was only one ‘small’ problem with this ‘expert’ viewpoint.

The ‘small’ detail this Man U fan had overlooked / ignored, was that Al-Shabab are NOT a sister club of Newcastle United’s.

Al-Shabab have no shared Saudi Arabia PIF ownership with Newcastle United.

In June 2023, Saudi Arabia PIF did indeed take a 75 per cent share in four Saudi Pro League clubs but they were / are Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli. Not Al-Shabab.

Very embarrassing for somebody like this Manchester United fan claiming to be an expert…

Well, he is at it again, one of those crying on about Newcastle United not just gift wrapping Dan Ashworth and giving him a piggy back ride all the way to Old Trafford.

‘Newcastle asking for a 20m fee to release Ashworth, 400% higher than the previous record?

There has obviously been friction at NUFC between a group including Eddie and Andy Howe (head of technical scouting) on one side and Dan Ashworth on the other.

There are reports that Ashworth ‘hasn’t been let into the inner circle’ and so forth, which of course is remarkable. If you sign one of the top management names in the recruitment industry, and then don’t let him participate in all meetings etc, especially when people within the other group are closely related to each other (Eddie and Andy) — it doesn’t look good.

But it is NUFC’s right to ask for 100m for Ashworth if they want to. Just as Brighton could have asked for 100m from Newcastle to release Ashworth to Newcastle in advance.

But who are Newcastle replacing Ashworth with and what negotiation position will they be in when they try to strike a deal for that person to be released? Who are they replacing Eddie Howe with when he is fired (which could happen sooner rather than later)? And you can bet that NUFC never will be able to sign someone, without including a reasonable set release clause.

If Newcastle forces Ashworth to not work until 2026 — it’s something they would pay for in any coming negotiation when they are trying to get a scout/management person/doctor or whatever — for a long time.

From my point of view, Newcastle doesn’t come across as a very professional organization in this situation. Others might disagree. If they want to keep Ashworth from joining MUFC until 1 September, it might be understandable.

But getting some tool journalist to write that they should ask for 60m and then leaking info to the same paper of how they want more than 400% of the previous record — for what ultimately is a fairly anonymous employee — is just weak from my viewpoint. You don’t realize the position you are in as a club and the responsibility you have to the people you work with.

But that is maybe not that surprising when the owner out of spite is chopping up journalists and kidnapping kids of others and sending hit teams to Canada to have people they don’t like murdered.’

And he was doing so well…

If anybody is a ‘tool’ then I think I know who is the obvious candidate!

After maybe making some reasonable points this time, the Swedish Rumble Manchester United fan showing his true colours with his final comments, any professional ‘expert’ analysis well and truly forgotten about.

As always with any Manchester United fan going down this path…

The Saudi regime / Saudi Arabia PIF, through the state owned Saudi Telecom, have ploughed fortunes into Old Trafford since 2008 and continue to do so, millions every season.

Then in 2017, Man Utd agreed yet another very lucrative revenue stream from the Saudi Arabia regime, ‘the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia’ in partnership with Manchester United.

If indeed Newcastle United are insisting on Man U paying £20m to cut short Dan Ashworth’s gardening leave, well you are only talking about a small proportion of the fortunes the Old Trafford club have banked from the Saudi regime these past 16 years and counting.