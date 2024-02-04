Opinion

Lewis Miley – The one that won’t get away

Last week, Newcastle United announce a new long-term contract with young midfielder Lewis Miley.

As Eddie Howe looks to ensure he keeps a core of local talent in his squad for the foreseeable.

This is fantastic news for the club, as they have now secured the services of a very talented player who has achieved his dream alongside Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson. Local lads who have become integral in Howe’s on-field plans during his time in the dugout.

Lewis Miley looks to have all the attributes to be a top drawer midfielder.

The 17 year old possesses similar traits to a player who Newcastle didn’t capture at a young age whilst he was playing at Wallsend Boys Club – Michael Carrick. The England international was a brilliant box-to-box midfielder who was smooth and calculated on the ball. Winning domestic and European trophies with Manchester United, and a player who was brought in to replace then skipper Roy Keane. Paul Scholes labelled Carrick as one of the best midfielders he’s played with.

Miley uses the ball like Carrick used to, playing through the lines and looking so calm, even when pressed in his own half. Having the ability to drop deep and collect the ball but also play higher up and and playing just as comfortable in the opposition half. The young man is on course to be a great no. 8 like the former Manchester United and Spurs midfielder.

Although Lewis Miley was drafted into the first eleven due to Newcastle’s injury woes and Sandro Tonai’s lengthy ban, he’s taken the challenge on and not looked back. Making 16 senior appearances so far in domestic competitions this season and three Champions League appearances, Miley has started his education playing under a fantastic coach and playing alongside gifted and capable individuals. Scoring his first senior goal against Fulham back in December, he’s looking more and more confident as the games go on.

Newcastle have been guilty of letting their own move on to pastures new, the likes of Chris Waddle, Paul Gascoigne and even Peter Beardsley before he returned to the club. You can also throw in Andy Carroll, who Newcastle United (Mike Ashley) moved on.

What is great news for the fans is that the new ownership is investing in the infrastructure, with Newcastle’s academy being one of their priorities.

If Newcastle keep developing young players from the region and give them opportunities like Howe has done with Lewis Miley, the club could have that desired blend of local and overseas talent playing together on the pitch.

