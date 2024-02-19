News

Latest new Premier League manager announced – Monday update

Yet another new Premier League manager appointed.

This follows the sad news that ill health meant Roy Hodgson couldn’t continue at Crystal Palace. Hodgson always coming across as one of the decent old school managers, who spoke honestly and didn’t embarrass himself like certain other current top tier bosses.

This latest new Premier League manager is Oliver Glasner, who takes over at Palace after an official announcement (see below) on Monday afternoon.

On the surface at least it looks like they have managed to make a very credible appointment of this former Eintracht Frankfurt boss.

Hopefully he can pick up an instant first win tonight, when Crystal Palace travel away to play the scouse mackems at Goodison Park.

Newcastle United are scheduled to face Glasner’s Palace on Saturday 16 March but hopefully that will be postponed, as it is FA Cup quarter final weekend.

Crystal Palace official announcement – 19 February 2024:

‘Crystal Palace F.C. are pleased to confirm the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

The 49-year-old Austrian has signed a deal to become the Eagles’ boss until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Most recently, Glasner managed Eintracht Frankfurt to historic success winning the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, the club’s first continental trophy in more than 40 years. This was achieved in Glasner’s first season in charge of Die Adler (‘the Eagles’).

That campaign saw Glasner’s team go unbeaten in Europe, eliminating Barcelona at the Camp Nou along the way. The following year, Frankfurt went on to reach a German Cup final and the Champions League last 16, and once again qualified for Europe for the following season.

Glasner previously managed Austrian teams SV Ried, where he made more than 550 appearances and won two cups as a player; as well as LASK, whom he guided from the second tier to European qualification in just three seasons, before earning a place in the Champions League qualifiers in his fourth.

The Austrian also won plaudits for his two seasons at VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, earning the third-highest points total in the club’s history and securing Champions League qualification with a top-four finish.

Chairman Steve Parish said: “I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

Oliver Glasner said: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

Oliver’s coaching staff will be confirmed in due course.

Crystal Palace F.C. would like to thank The Football Association for their prompt assistance in providing the relevant Governing Body Endorsements, and to the Home Office for processing the applications so efficiently.’