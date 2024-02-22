Opinion

Last ever Dan Ashworth Newcastle United signing looks class – Brilliant goal and skill v Manchester City

As you may have heard, Dan Ashworth is now giving his garden plenty of attention.

The Sporting Director still getting paid by Newcastle United but seemingly his work here now done.

Exactly when Dan Ashworth starts work at Old Trafford remains to be seen, now heading up the cowboy set-up at Man U is Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Someone who believes that he makes all the rules up as to how things work in football and/or contract law, or indeed just changes the rules / laws to what suits him.

Enough of him, for now at least.

Instead I want to concentrate on a location not many miles away from Old Trafford.

Wednesday night saw the Newcastle United reserve side / under 21s in action away at Man City.

They went 2-0 down and eventually lost 4-2, however, I want to concentrate on the player who looks certain now to be the last ever Dan Ashworth signing for Newcastle United.

No signings in this most recent transfer window went direct into the Newcastle United first team squad.

However… on deadline day it was announced (see below) that Alfie Harrison had signed for an ‘undisclosed fee’ from Manchester City.

The 18 year old initially went into the NUFC Under 21s but at the time of his move, it was reported that a major attraction to the young midfielder was that Alfie Harrison could be fast-tracked into the Newcastle United first team set-up.

After seeing highlights of last night’s match, I can see why this could be on the cards.

Playing against his former teammates I thought Alfie Harrison was the best player on the pitch, looking a class above Under 21 level, though I can understand of course why Eddie Howe (Dan Ashworth?!!) have started him there initially as he beds in.

The 18 year old young Newcastle United star saw an effort from 50 yards saved, then almost scored with a free-kick.

Newcastle very unlucky to end up two goals down but then in the second half some brilliant skill from Alfie Harrison on the left hand side saw him go past defenders and very unlucky to see a great left foot come back off the far post.

That only delaying though another bit of skill from Harrison to create the opportunity and this time a sweet left foot finish seeing him score a fine goal.

Go HERE to see Alfie Harrison’s skills and goal, as well as hitting the woodwork.

If you go to 3.25 you will see the skill and shot against the post, then the Harrison goal, then the NUFC goal that made it 2-2. A sweet United move that saw Sean Neave do really well with an excellent assist, setting up Darren Palmer for a confident finish.

Newcastle United official announcement on Alfie Harrison – 1 February 2024:

Midfielder Alfie Harrison has joined Newcastle United until the summer of 2026, signing for an undisclosed fee from Manchester City, subject to the necessary approvals.

The 18-year-old has built a reputation as a technically gifted player since joining City’s Academy aged nine and will initially link up with Newcastle’s Professional Development Phase (PDP).

An impressive 2022/23 saw Harrison help City’s youngsters to the Under-18s Premier League title and he has continued that form this season with eight goals and four assists to his name.

On joining the Academy, Harrison said: “The size of the club and what it has got going for it is massive for me. It’s got a huge, passionate fanbase and I’m looking to really push on with my career now.

“If I was a kid now, looking at me signing for Newcastle United, it’s what dreams are made of. I’m really looking forward to what is coming and how I can progress in the coming years.

“I’m an effective player who can add goals and assists. I really like to create stuff but, on the other side, I’d also say I’m a very passionate player who always wants to win.”

Academy Director Steve Harper added: “We are delighted to secure Alfie’s signature. His hunger to represent Newcastle United and continue his development here was obvious from the outset.

“He’s a passionate, talented player who we are really looking forward to welcoming to the club and ultimately seeing in a black and white shirt.

“Alfie’s signing is part of a strategic move to make our PDP group younger, particularly the Under-21s, and I would like to thank the board and everybody involved at the club in making this move happen.”