Kieran Trippier after 3-2 victory over Forest – Never say never but it is going to be tough

Kieran Trippier absolutely superb once again.

A great defender and what a captain.

Kieran Trippier also not too shoddy in the opposition half, a quality delivery for Bruno to volley home and open the scoring, that was his 10th (TENTH) Premier League assist of the season already! The England defender now level with Ollie Watkins at the very top of the table for PL assists.

Kieran Trippier speaking to Premier League Productions after the 3-2 win at Forest:

“It is massive for us.

“We have spoken a lot about doing the basics again and turning our performances into positive results.

“This is no easy place to come and we had to work for it.”

Kieran Trippier on Bruno Guimaraes:

“When Bruno plays further up he shows his magic.

“I’m delighted for him.

“The calmness he has brought to the team since he arrived has been brilliant.”

Kieran Trippier on the set-piece move that brought the opening goal:

“I think we did it before against Brentford.

“We try to come up with different ways of creating chances.

“A game can be decided by a set play.”

Kieran Trippier on Forest:

“Forest are a quality side and are very dangerous on the transition.

“In moments it’s going to happen.

“Martin [Dubravka] made some good saves.”

Kieran Trippier asked about the gap to the top four:

“Never say never but it’s going to be tough.

“It’s been mixed emotions for us this season.

“It’s about finishing the season strong.

“We have one game a week now and we’re getting players back fit, which is very important for us.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Nottingham Forest 2 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 10 February 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Bruno 10, 66 Schar 43

Forest:

Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Forest 38% (31%) Newcastle 62% (69%)

Total shots were Forest 13 (4) Newcastle 7 (5)

Shots on target were Forest 3 (3) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Forest 4 (1) Newcastle 4 (3)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance : 29,2451 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Nottingham Forest:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 81), Almiron (Barnes 60), Gordon (Krafth 90+2), Wilson

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Hall, Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports